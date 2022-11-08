News

Premier League 2023/24 season dates now released

The Premier League have announced details of the 2023/24 season.

An official announcement on Tuesday revealing dates.

Next (2023/24) Premier League season will start on the weekend of Saturday 12 August 2023 and end on Sunday 19 May 2024.

This current 2022/23 Premier League campaign sees the final round of matches played on Sunday 28 May 2023. Making it eleven weeks between the end of this current PL season and the next one starting.

For those of you wondering, the 2023 FA Cup final is scheduled for Saturday 3 June 2023 (10 weeks ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season kicking off).

Whilst the 2023 Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday 10 June 2023 (Only nine weeks ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season kicking off).

Premier League official announcement – 8 November 2022:

The final match round of the campaign will be played on Sunday 19 May 2024, when all matches will kick off simultaneously as usual.

The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, which will take place between 13-20 January.

The season will consist of 34 weekends, three midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match round.

The start date of Saturday 12 August allows 76 clear days from the end of 2022/23 season.

With the Premier League finishing on 19 May 2024, it will also allow players rest between the end of the season and the international fixtures in June.’

