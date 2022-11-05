Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton – One change

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Southampton.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to build on picking up sixteen points from their last six matches, plus extend further an eight game run without defeat.

Those performances and results have lifted Newcastle United up to fourth in the Premier League and a win on Sunday would see Eddie Howe’s side end the weekend in fourth at worst, up to third if Tottenham fail to win against Liverpool.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Southampton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

Nick Pope is the best keeper in the Premier League at the minute, less goals (10 in 13 matches) conceded than any other keeper / team in the top tier.

Whilst only Ederson has as many clean sheets (six) as the United goalkeeper.

Kieran Trippier continues to excel…as a defender, helping the attacking side of things, on set-pieces, plus of course as captain.

Then you have Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in the middle, with Dan Burn having a couple of his best games so far in the left-back position against Spurs and Villa.

Keeping the same defence again is looking an ever easier no-brainer if they keep this form up, only three goals conceded in six matches in October.

The last two matches / wins, Eddie Howe has selected four of his midfielders.

With Willock, Joelinton, Bruno and Joelinton all playing well against Spurs and Villa. However, with Joelinton’s fifth yellow card of the season last weekend, there will need to be at least one enforced change to Eddie Howe’s starting eleven.

This is what Eddie Howe had to say on the injury situation on Friday ahead of Southampton:

“We have a few bumps and bruises as we always do but nothing too bad.

“We have Emil Krafth Alexander Isak and Matt Ritchie still out, but apart from that, I think we are in a good place.

“Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin came through their cameos against Aston Villa OK, so the strength of the group is slowly returning.”

Then Eddie Howe on whether Jonjo Shelvey would be ready to start against Southampton:

“He would probably say yes and he’s certainly getting closer.

“This has been his second full week of training so he’s in a better place but without that match exposure.

“We want to protect him and try to see him through to the break.”

It looks obvious, barring injury, that Bruno, Willock and Longstaff will all start once again.

Whilst with ten goals between them in October, Callum Wilson (four) and Miguel Almiron (six) will be looking to continue that goalscoring form into November.

The big question then, who will get a chance due to the enforced absence of Joelinton?

If you take Eddie Howe’s comments at face value, then it is hard to see him starting Jonjo Shelvey, even though he has been on the bench these past four matches and made brief appearances as a sub in the most recent two games.

If Shelvey is named on the bench for a fifth time, it then looks a choice between ASM, Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser.

Any poll of NUFC fans would see ASM dominate the voting but my feeling is that Eddie Howe won’t select the Frenchman. I am sure he would like to get through to the upcoming World Cup break without having to call on ASM very much, just like Shelvey, to try and ensure any injury issues are cleared up and when play resumes after the Qatar finals, a key player such as Saint-Maximin will be 100%.

It is seven weeks since Ryan Fraser made his last start, in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

In contrast, Jacob Murphy started the first four games in October and then after making way for Joe Willock, has been the first sub used by Eddie Howe against both Spurs and Villa.

I would love to see ASM start but the smart money has to be on Murphy, with Saint-Maximin available as an impact sub if needed.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Shelvey, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

So my predicted team has one change, with Jacob Murphy coming in for the suspended Joelinton.

