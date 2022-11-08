Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Nine changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe and his team having picked up nineteen points from a possible twenty one, plus now on a nine game run without defeat.

Those performances and results have lifted Newcastle United up to third in the Premier League and now attention briefly returns to the cup competitions.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Crystal Palace to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

What I can confidently say is that there will be changes.

What I can’t confidently say is exactly how many there will be.

What I can though confidently say as well though, is not all of these changes can now be seen as weaknesses.

A massive game only three days after this League Cup game of course, a win over Chelsea would be seriously good. Balancing cup and league is the name of the game here because, stating the obvious, we’d love to win both these home matches.

When looking at who we want to play on Wednesday night, we also have to respect the fact that now Newcastle United have players who have a very real chance of going to this next World Cup and playing in matches, so that is another factor we all need to grasp.

Anyway, for my money, I think this is how Eddie Howe will see things…

Karl Darlow has returned to full fitness and the bench on Sunday, perfect timing to then start this game. Darlow played the Tranmere match before injury struck, so it is good to see him set to play in this next round.

I think we will see three changes at the back, with Manquillo, Lascelles and Targett all desperate to get a game. To help accommodate that, I can see Dan Burn moving into the middle.

Joelinton had a rest at the weekend and so no issues I think with him playing against both Palace and Chelsea.

Elliot Anderson also desperate for a start and I think he will play central midfield, as he has done previously for Eddie Howe.

I think Sean Longstaff will stay in the side to make up the midfield three, unless Eddie Howe does change his mind on Jonjo Shelvey. Ahead of Southampton, Howe said he was looking to not risk Shelvey too much and get him through to the World Cup break without taking unnecessary risks. On Sunday it was a fifth game in a row on the bench for Jonjo and the third time in a row he got some minutes on the pitch later on. So maybe a case of Eddie Howe looking at both Longstaff and Shelvey in terms of their physical condition going into this one, before making his choice.

Chris Wood will play for sure up front, buoyed by that excellent finish on Sunday.

Ryan Fraser is another who has been desperate for a start and surely he will come in as well.

Final spot will see Allan Saint-Maximin also return to the starting eleven, in my opinion.

So a lot of changes (nine) in all but with players such as ASM, Joelinton and Targett coming into the side, this is very different to what we have experienced in past years, in terms of drop in quality.

Plus, I don’t see any of the other changes as massive weaknesses and indeed I’m really looking forward to seeing Anderson getting his chance.

Naturally, the likes of Bruno, Almiron, Wilson and Botman have all been playing at a very high level and I’m not claiming that their replacements will be equal match ups. However, I think all eleven I have named can do a job and as a team can take up past Palace and into the fifth round to be played just ahead of Christmas.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Crystal Palace:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Anderson, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

So my predicted team has nine changes, with Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Anderson, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Fraser and Wood, coming in for Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron and Wilson.

With only Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn staying in the side, from the team that beat Southampton 4-1.

