Paul Robinson – That just shows the turnaround in Newcastle United

Paul Robinson has been talking ahead of today’s game at St James’ Park.

The former England goalkeeper declaring that Graham Potter is under serious pressure already with Chelsea.

Whilst it is quite the opposite for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

Paul Robinson summing up the contrasting fortunes when declaring ‘It shows where Newcastle have come that we’re all looking at this game now with Newcastle being the favourites.’

Eddie Howe has of course done an outstanding job and as well as currently being four places and six points ahead of Chelsea, these past 10 months and 32 PL matches have seen Newcastle United pick up 64 points, compared to 54 points for the Stamford Bridge club.

This is no sudden change at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe has worked wonders throughout this calendar year.

In more recent form, whilst Newcastle have won all of their last four Premier League games, Chelsea have had two draws and two defeats.

Chelsea still have some very good players, a very good new manager, plus new owners who are spending even more than Abramovich did – Chelsea setting a new record for spending in a transfer window, over a quarter of a billion this summer gone.

Whether that all adds up to a winning formula at Chelsea, time will tell.

However, all we care about is Newcastle United and I can’t disagree with any of this Paul Robinson NUFC analysis…

Paul Robinson speaking to Betfred:

“I think Graham Potter is under pressure.

“He’s yet to find a way of playing.

“He’s tried Raheem Sterling at wing-back and other ways of playing, but we’re in a results business and Chelsea are seventh at the moment and that’s not where they want to be.

“They’re into the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but they’ve beaten a poor AC Milan side and have had a couple of good results against lesser sides in the league.

“It shows where Newcastle have come that we’re all looking at this game now with Newcastle being the favourites.

“That just shows the turnaround in Newcastle United.

“It also shows where Chelsea are, lacking in confidence and lacking in form.

“In all honesty, this is the last place that Graham Potter will want to go this weekend, because Newcastle are flying.”

