Paul Merson will be ‘shocked’ if Newcastle United star not on plane to Qatar

Paul Merson has been talking about who could / should make the England squad.

Gareth Southgate is set to name his 26 man squad on Thursday (10 November), although he does have the freedom of changing his mind and waiting until the very last minute, with the final FIFA deadline on Monday 14 November.

England kick-off their group matches with a game against Iran on the following Monday (21 November).

Paul Merson has specifically been looking at the striker situation for England.

He thinks Marcus Rashford will definitely go, especially due to the fact he can play wide in the team with Harry Kane.

As for others, Paul Merson says he would be ‘shocked’ if Callum Wilson isn’t also on the plane to Qatar.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks the Newcastle striker has ‘international movement’ and Southgate has to include him.

Paul Merson also believing that after Harry Kane, Wilson is England’s best chance of a goal in the six yard box, Merson thinking if the team need a goal then the NUFC forward most likely to provide it off the bench.

Callum Wilson has six goals in nine Premier League matches this season and in a generally struggling NUFC team when he has played these past two and a bit years, the Newcastle striker has averaged better than a goal every two PL starts.

Paul Merson talking to Sky Sports:

“I think Rashford goes to the World Cup, he’s an absolute shoo-in.

“He can play in a few positions, out wide, through the middle, and still make a difference.

“England haven’t got many players who can play out wide and up front and still have a presence.

“Rashford has been around for a while; he’s got experience even though he’s a young lad. I know he got left out of the last squad, but I would be shocked if he wasn’t on the plane to Qatar.

“What Rashford has over the likes of Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney, who are out and out centre-forwards, is his versatility.

“Wilson and Toney are straight down the middle, while Rashford can do a job on the left or right if needed in a three-man attack. That is why I think Rashford should get the nod, he can do jobs others cannot.

“I like Wilson and Toney.

“I’d be shocked if Wilson didn’t go to the World Cup.

“I’ve said it from day one, Wilson has international movement. He plays on the shoulder; his movement is phenomenal.

“If England are ever in trouble and need a goal, Gareth Southgate needs to look at his bench.

“Wilson gets goals in the six-yard box, there is an art to that, an art the other England forwards with the exception of Kane haven’t mastered.”

