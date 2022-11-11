Opinion

Paul Merson – That is a big compliment to Newcastle United

Paul Merson has declared the honeymoon well and truly over for Graham Potter.

The Chelsea boss has only been in the job nine weeks but Merson believes he is already under immense pressure heading into this weekend’s match and the World Cup break that follows.

Paul Merson declaring ‘Graham Potter did well for some time when he first came in but he’s not Brighton’s manager anymore.’

Summing up the difference in expectation now, the former Gunners player points out that whilst Potter has lost the last two Premier League matches to Brighton and Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel never lost two PL games in a row with Chelsea.

Paul Merson pondering that things could be set to get even worse for the recently appointed Stamford Bridge boss…’I can’t remember the last time Chelsea lost three league games on the trot and it could happen this weekend.’

Graham Potter won his first three Premier League matches in his new job but since then the contrasts are stark when it comes to recent form compared to Newcastle United.

Chelsea have won none of their last four PL matches, picking up two points from a possible twelve, scoring only two goals and conceding six.

Newcastle United won all of their last four PL matches, picking up twelve points from the possible twelve, scoring eleven and conceding only two.

If you include this midweek’s cup matches, Newcastle have five wins out of five, whilst Chelsea are no wins from five domestic matches, having gone out of the League Cup as well this week.

Last week at home to Arsenal, Chelsea only managed one effort on target the entire game, as they lost 1-0 to Arsenal. The previous PL game saw the blues hammered 4-1 at Brighton, the seagulls with 19 shots, which included nine on target.

Paul Merson declares ‘If Newcastle win this game, they will fancy their chances in the top-four race. The name of the game is to beat lesser teams and avoid defeat against the big clubs.’

Eddie Howe has certainly got Newcastle competitive now against the ‘big’ clubs, this season seeing draws against Man U and Man City, plus a win at Spurs, whilst that very unlucky last minute defeat at Anfield was Newcastle’s only defeat in their last 18 games (all competitions).

Despite that, Paul Merson warns ‘Newcastle have got to be careful and they need to make sure they don’t get caught up in the occasion. I think this game will end in a draw – I don’t see Chelsea winning, and that is a big compliment to Newcastle.’

A draw wouldn’t be the worst result in the world on Saturday for Newcastle United BUT a win would be absolutely massive.

It would guarantee third place going into this break AND put them nine points ahead of Chelsea.

I am so much looking forward to this match!

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is going to be a very interesting game.

“Chelsea were blown away by Arsenal last week.

“If they lose to Newcastle now, they may well find themselves 16 points away from the top of the Premier League table.

“Graham Potter did well for some time when he first came in, but he’s not Brighton’s manager anymore.

“He can’t afford to lose to Arsenal at home and then say that they were the better team on the day. You can do that with Brighton but at Chelsea, the fans will ask questions.

“If I asked a hundred Chelsea fans to name their best team for the game this weekend, not a single one of them would be sure.

“That’s not the case with Arsenal, and it’s a worrying sign for Chelsea. Potter can’t keep changing his team. He’s been there for nearly two months, and he still doesn’t know what his best team is.

“With Chelsea, I think the recent results have caught up with the changes at the club.

“If they lose this match, Liverpool would go past them, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that does happen.

“Thomas Tuchel never lost consecutive games as Chelsea’s manager in the Premier League. I can’t remember the last time Chelsea lost three league games on the trot and it could happen this weekend. I do like Graham Potter, and I hope he gets it right.

“Newcastle are absolutely flying at the moment.

“If they win this game, they will fancy their chances in the top-four race.

“The name of the game is to beat lesser teams and avoid defeat against the big clubs.

“Newcastle have got to be careful and they need to make sure they don’t get caught up in the occasion.

“I think this game will end in a draw – I don’t see Chelsea winning, and that is a big compliment to Newcastle.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 1”

