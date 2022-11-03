Opinion

Paul Merson outlines big decision Newcastle United face – Stick or twist

Paul Merson has zero doubts about what will happen on Sunday.

The one-time England and Arsenal attacker declaring ‘I don’t see anything but a Newcastle victory this weekend.’

Paul Merson confidently predicting a 3-0 away win for Eddie Howe and his team at Southampton.

However, he is already looking far beyond that.

The player turned pundit saying the big question to be posed is whether Newcastle United will speculate to accumulate and further strengthen the squad in January.

Paul Merson stating ‘If they beat Chelsea next week, I think Newcastle will buy a few players and go after that top-four spot.’

If indeed Newcastle did beat both Southampton and Chelsea, then they would be guaranteed to be at least top four going into the World Cup break. Indeed, with Chelsea facing a tough match against league leaders Arsenal this weekend, if the blues lost that then Graham Potter’s team could potentially be as many as nine points behind Eddie Howe’s NUFC side when the league breaks for the Qatar tournament.

One comment that Paul Merson makes about what has happened so far and the current Newcastle position is ‘Their players are playing out of their skins at the moment and I’m not sure how long that can go on.’

Well I take nothing for granted and I accept that anything could happen this season, good or bad, despite this very promising current position.

However, this run of form is now getting seriously long. Only Man City and Liverpool with better form over the last 19 matches of the 2021/22 season, now Eddie Howe has Newcastle fourth top in the current campaign.

The last 33 Newcastle matches (all competitions) show a record of Won 19, Drawn 7 and Lost 6.

Whilst when it comes to the defending, the stats are quite astonishing.

The last 35 NUFC matches (all competitions) going right back to Christmas 2021, have seen 31 of those games with Newcastle conceding one or no goals. Eddie Howe’s side with 13 clean sheets and another 18 games where only one was conceded.

The four exceptions were matches away at Man City, Liverpool and Spurs, plus the 3-3 at home to Man City in August.

As I say, there are no guarantees of good times ahead, BUT these solid foundation of the last 10 months and more very strongly suggest that Eddie Howe is putting together something very special.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle have a long way to go to secure their top-four finish.

“Their players are playing out of their skins at the moment and I’m not sure how long that can go on.

“They’re riding at the moment and if they win their next two matches, they could give themselves a solid chance.

“They need to decide whether they need to invest in their squad in the January transfer window.

“If they beat Chelsea next week, I think Newcastle will buy a few players and go after that top-four spot.

“Newcastle are playing really well at the moment.

“They’ve gone eight Premier League games without a single defeat and their 2-1 loss to Liverpool was due to a late goal.

“I don’t see anything but a Newcastle victory this weekend.

“Prediction: Southampton 0 Newcastle 3”

