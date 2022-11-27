News

Now confirmed – St James’ Park to host record FA Cup crowd for Newcastle United Women’s team

The Newcastle United Women’s team played their very first match at St James Park on 1 May 2022.

The Manchester United women’s team held the record for the highest league crowd of the 2021/22 season but that was overtaken on Tyneside, as fans responded to this first opportunity to see the NUFC Women’s team play at St James Park.

Earlier last season, 20,241 turned up at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Everton in the Women’s Super League, however, massive queues at St James Park delayed kick-off by 15 minutes, with the eventual confirmed attendance of 22,134 fans, who saw them beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the National League Division One North.

It was a day that so many people will never forget, especially Katie Barker, Brooke Cochrane, Georgia Gibson and Beth Guy who scored the goals.

To put that astonishing crowd really into perspective, the Manchester United Women’s team play in the top tier, whilst the Newcastle United Women’s team side play in the fourth tier.

Division 1 North attendances on Sunday 1 May 2022 (stats via She Kicks):

Newcastle United 4-0 Alnwick Town (Att: 22,134)

Chester le Street Town 1-5 Leeds United (Att: 39)

Chorley 2-2 Norton & Stockton Ancients (Att: 110)

Liverpool Feds 6-1 FC United of Manchester (Att: 175)

As you can see, Liverpool Feds had a crowd of 175 on that Sunday, those fans there to see them edge the Division 1 North title ahead of the Newcastle United Women’s team.

So, apart from the Lady Mags missing out on top spot, it was a massive triumph back in May, surely not the last time we would see the Newcastle United Women’s team grace St James Park…or break records.

Well, that second occasion is this Sunday, a 2pm kick-off for a game against Barnsley Women’s team, in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Earlier this week the club confirmed that the Newcastle United Women’s team had already sold more than 25,000 tickets for today’s match! Absolutely smashing that May crowd already, no updates from the club on ticket sales since that news on Wednesday, but we could surely be looking now at a 30,000+ attendance!

Tickets can no longer be bought online but you can pay on the gate today, matchday prices are £6 for adults and £2 for concessions. Guessing that if you fancy being part of this record breaking day, best to turn up with the exact amount of cash to pay, to enable fans to get through the turnstiles as fast as possible.

Not only is this a new record crowd for the Newcastle United women’s team.

Incredibly, this is already guaranteed to be a record crowd for all clubs and all rounds of the women’s FA Cup, outside of the final.

The women’s FA Cup final at Wembley between Man City and Chelsea earlier this year, saw a new record of 49,094.

Remember, today’s match is only the second round of the women’s FA Cup and it is to be contested by two teams currently in the fourth tier of the women’s game in England. What a superb crowd one that will surely inspire those on the pitch today AND so many in the crowd, especially young girls and boys who dream one day of playing for Newcastle United, whether for the women’s or men’s team.

Another nice touch / coincidence today, is that the opponents are Barnsley.

They were due to be the opposition back in May in front of that 22,000+ crowd at St James’ Park, only to be forced by petty local officials to play a local cup final instead, in front of a relative handful of fans.

Barnsley Women’s Football Club official announcement:

‘The FA Womens second round proper we have been drawn against our old foes Newcastle United Women FC and will be looking to avenge that tight game loss a couple of weeks ago

Having missed out last season being part of the first Womens game to be played on St James Park which saw attendance in excess of 20,000, Newcastle have announced that this fixture will be the second game. But if you want to be there, tickets are selling fast.

The club is also putting on coach transport for £13 so there may be space left so please get in touch with Steve Maddock for information.

C’Mon You Reds.’

Wor Flags are also doing their stuff today and this promises to be yet another marvellous occasion for Newcastle United and indeed the city and the entire region.

