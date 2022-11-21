News

Newcastle v Leeds tickets – Sale dates now released by club (NUFC v Fulham as well)

Details of sale dates for Newcastle v Leeds tickets have now been released by the club.

The Premier League match is a 3pm kick off on Saturday 31 December.

The club’s ticketing site now updated.

The sales information on Newcastle v Leeds tickets (match is 3pm kick off Saturday 31 December 2022):

On sale to Season ticket holders / members from 10am on Thursday 24 November. Online sales only, one ticket per membership.

Then online general sale from Thursday 1 December 10am (if any left…), a previous purchase history would be needed.

For Newcastle v Fulham tickets (match to be played Sunday 15 January 2023 with a 2pm kick-off)

On sale to Season ticket holders / members from 10am on Tuesday 6 December. Online sales only, one ticket per membership.

Then online general sale from Tuesday 20 December 10am (if any left…).

Tickets are also currently on general online sale for the Rayo Vallecano friendly, which is a 12.30pm kick off on Saturday 17 December.

Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets (to be played 7.45pm on Wednesday 21 December) for the League Cup match went on sale to season ticket holders (apart from those in Level 7) allowing them to buy their own seats from 10am on Thursday 17 November.

When they went on sale, it stated on the official NUFC ticketing site (see below) that Level 7 season ticket holders would be able to buy Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets from Tuesday 22 November, along with the other important sales dates detailed.

However, those details not now showing on the official ticketing site, apart from saying Season Ticket Holders can currently buy their own seat.

Go HERE to see all info on the official NUFC ticketing site.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2022 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

