Opinion

Newcastle v Chelsea breaking the mould decision by the bookies

It is Newcastle v Chelsea in ten days time.

Then we have this bizarre mid-season six weeks break with no Premier League football, before the madness all kicks off again.

A lot has been said about the impending Qatar World Cup finals but hopefully from a purely football perspective it is a success.

As for the politics of the situation, that will be never ending.

As for how Qatar actually ‘won’ the contest to host the finals, the same way as Russia did.

Anyway, back to more immediate matters and this Newcastle v Chelsea match a week on Saturday, a game I am already very much looking forward to.

Like a lot of Newcastle fans I like a bet on the football and thankfully, since Eddie Howe arrived, the betting funds have taken an upturn, especially since we got into 2022.

Not quite up to the kind of levels when I used to every single match back Alan Shearer to score the first goal and the last goal (two separate bets!), but not bad at all, certainly compared to the mess under that bloke we had before Eddie Howe.

Anyway, I was looking ahead to the Newcastle v Chelsea match and seeing how the bookies were treating it.

Remember, even if you don’t have a bet, what the bookies are going with is still interesting. The thing is, they are the most ruthless of all, they are simply in it to make as much as possible, from whoever. So any decision the bookies make is only based on money, they don’t have any bias towards any club or player. They simply set the odds as they see the most likely outcome, to maximise profits as much as possible.

Anyway, when it comes to Newcastle v Chelsea on Saturday 12 November, they make the good guys the favourites to win!

I reckon you would have to go back to the Sir Bobby Robson days for the last time the bookies made NUFC favourites to beat our cockney mates. That is even despite the fact that until the last two games at St James’ Park which were both defeats, Newcastle had a very decent record in recent times, the previous seven PL games at SJP seeing five Newcastle wins, one draw and just the one Chelsea victory.

Anyway looking at the various bookies and their odds for this upcoming match, they make Newcastle 6/4 favourites, Chelsea 9/5 and the draw is 5/2. When even the bookies are seeing Newcastle United as a very different animal these days under Eddie Howe, then clearly things are changing!

The same for this weekend, even though Newcastle United are away from home and a venue that hasn’t always been kind in years gone by, the bookies make NUFC odds on, 10/11, to win on the south coast, with a draw 11/4 and Southampton 3/1.

Exciting and very different times ahead, that is increasingly my feeling, as Eddie Howe and his players look to build on 16 points from the last possible 18.

