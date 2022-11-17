News

Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets – Sale dates now released by club, season ticket holders now!

Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets are now on sale.

Season ticket holders (apart from those in Level 7) able to buy from 10am today (Thursday 17 November).

The fourth round League Cup game will be played on Wednesday 21 December, with a 7.45pm kick-off, Level 7 season ticket holders able to buy Newcastle v Bournemouth tickets from Tuesday 22 November, then other important sales dates detailed below.

These are the details that I have just taken from the official NUFC ticketing site:

This is how the fuller schedule looks for Newcastle United, currently the players having a couple of weeks of holiday and then working on personal fitness schemes from home, before heading off for the warm weather training camp (during these weeks, major work getting done at the training ground in their absence).

Sunday 4 December 2022

NUFC first team squad fly to Saudi Arabia for warm weather break.

Tuesday 6 December 2022

Scheduled date for release of Premier League TV selections for February 2023, although we are still awaiting the TV selections for most of January, which were scheduled to have been made public weeks ago.

Thursday 8 December 2022 (Friendly)

Al-Hilal v Newcastle – Time and venue TBC

Saturday 10 December 2022

NUFC first team squad return from Saudi Arabia warm weather break.

Saturday 17 December 2022 (Friendly)

Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano 12.30

Wednesday 21 December (League Cup fourth round)

Newcastle v Bournemouth 7.45pm

Monday 26 December 2022 (Premier League)

Leicester v Newcastle (Amazon Prime) 3pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 (Premier League)

Newcastle v Leeds 3pm

Tuesday 3 January 2023 (Premier League)

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 8pm

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 (FA Cup third round)

Newcastle United to play their FA Cup third round match

