Newcastle United Women’s team astonishing May attendance already smashed for this Sunday – Incredible

The Newcastle United Women’s team played their very first match at St James Park on 1 May 2022.

The Manchester United women’s team held the record for the highest league crowd of the 2021/22 season but that was overtaken on Tyneside, as fans responded to this first opportunity to see the NUFC Women’s team play at St James Park.

Earlier last season, 20,241 turned up at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Everton in the Women’s Super League, however, massive queues at St James Park delayed kick-off by 15 minutes, with the eventual confirmed attendance of 22,134 fans, who saw them beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the National League Division One North.

It was a day that so many people will never forget, especially Katie Barker, Brooke Cochrane, Georgia Gibson and Beth Guy who scored the goals.

To put that astonishing crowd really into perspective, the Manchester United Women’s team play in the top tier, whilst the Newcastle United Women’s team side play in the fourth tier.

Division 1 North attendances on Sunday 1 May 2022 (stats via She Kicks):

Newcastle United 4-0 Alnwick Town (Att: 22,134)

Chester le Street Town 1-5 Leeds United (Att: 39)

Chorley 2-2 Norton & Stockton Ancients (Att: 110)

Liverpool Feds 6-1 FC United of Manchester (Att: 175)

As you can see, Liverpool Feds had a crowd of 175 on that Sunday, those fans there to see them edge the Division 1 North title ahead of the Newcastle United Women’s team.

So, apart from the Lady Mags missing out on top spot, it was a massive triumph back in May, surely not the last time we would see the Newcastle United Women’s team grace St James Park…

Well, that second occasion is this Sunday, a 2pm kick-off for a game against Barnsley Women’s team, in the second round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Wednesday night has seen the Newcastle United Women’s team confirm that already more than 25,000 tickets have been sold for this Sunday’s match!

Absolutely smashing that May crowd already, with Sunday’s game still four days away.

Tickets are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions when purchased in advance and can be bought HERE.

Tickets will also be available on the gate, but matchday prices double to £6 for adults and £2 for concessions.

