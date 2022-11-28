News

Newcastle United will play Sheffield Wednesday – Full FA Cup third round draw

Newcastle United were ball number 27 in the FA Cup third round draw.

The third round draw made on Monday night.

Clubs from the Premier League and Championship joining at this stage of the competition.

Newcastle United drawn out to face Sheffield Wednesday away.

Third Round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023, the full draw here:

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the FA Cup:

Round three: Weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023

Round four: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023

Round five: Midweek of Wednesday 1 March 2023

Quarter-finals: Weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of Saturday 22 April 2023

Final: Saturday 3 June 2023

