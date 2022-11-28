Newcastle United will play Sheffield Wednesday – Full FA Cup third round draw
Newcastle United were ball number 27 in the FA Cup third round draw.
The third round draw made on Monday night.
Clubs from the Premier League and Championship joining at this stage of the competition.
Newcastle United drawn out to face Sheffield Wednesday away.
Third Round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023, the full draw here:
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Oxford v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the FA Cup:
Round three: Weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023
Round four: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023
Round five: Midweek of Wednesday 1 March 2023
Quarter-finals: Weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023
Semi-finals: Weekend of Saturday 22 April 2023
Final: Saturday 3 June 2023
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]