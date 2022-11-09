Opinion

Newcastle United takeover and sportswashing – Sunderland and Manchester United reaction…

I wouldn’t disagree with my fellow Mag contributor Brian Standen, when he stated in his most recent article that Sunderland fans were in for a lifetime of misery following on from this first year of the Newcastle United takeover.

On the 31st of July 2020 there was a collective sigh of relief on Wearside, when the Saudi PIF’s Newcastle United takeover had apparently collapsed.

This wasn’t because their Geordie cousins had been saved from the clutches of a pariah state intent on ‘sportswashing’. Instead, the Sunderland fans were relieved because after months of worrying that Newcastle were going to win the football lottery, it looked like their worst fears were over.

I received the expected banter from my red and white acquaintances, I must admit to having felt disconsolate at the thought of the EPL and Septic Six getting their own way and having the last laugh.

Indeed, a tearful Amanda Staveley stood in front of the media and actually named Spurs and Liverpool as two of the teams, who had actively been against and had helped influence, the EPL on the stalling and derailment of the takeover.

The events that happened just over 14 months later came as an absolute bolt from the blue. As the news sunk in and the Geordies celebrated into the night, a lot of the rest of the country went into an incredible sulk (btw it is Lou Ferrigno’s birthday today).

The Septic Six, with the exception of Manchester City, then all began throwing their toys out of the pram in a way that would have made Donald Trump seem mature and magnanimous.

An almighty turnaround on and off the pitch over the last 12 months has seen Newcastle United re-emerge as geniune contenders for a place in Europe, after more than a decade of turmoil and frustration.

With over a third of this season gone we are currently sitting pretty in third place in the EPL, playing in a style that has got pundits and fans up and down the country sitting up and taking notice.

With news this week of the Fenway Sports Group now wanting to either sell, or looking for further investment in Liverpool, it appears that some of their fans wouldn’t be averse to middle eastern money coming into their club.

Quite ironic and hypocrisy seems to have no bounds when it comes to the self-entitled clubs staying at the head of the food chain.

The Manchester United scribes – the likes of Miguel Delaney, Oliver Holt and one Stephen Railston of the Manchester Evening News, conveniently ignore the Salford Reds’ ongoing sponsorship and other dealings with Saudi Arabia, because it inconveniently contradicts their anti-Newcastle United bias and false rhetoric.

And so this brings me around nicely to little Sunderland, who seem to have established a group chat on RTG’s ‘Sportswashing’ thread for a handful of extremely jealous individuals.

The virtue signalling and human rights malarkey doesn’t wash with even their more sensible supporters anymore it seems.

It is just the same few people posting incessant and repetitive absolute bulls..t, usually ending with ‘Your owners kill kids’.

Their sportswashing diatribe sometimes strays to football related matters but alas with little in the way of common sense.

For example….’Eddie Howe isn’t a very good manager but it would be great if he left the Mags for the England job’.

Or more wishful thinking like…..’Newcastle will probably lose their next two games…. Chelsea are better than them and would never lose three out of four games’.

However, they never talk football for long and these little pearls appeared yesterday….’It would be great if the Saudis ditched the Mags and bought Liverpool’ and ‘With Liverpool up for sale and Chelsea recently being on the market, heads may roll now that the Saudis have ended up with Newcastle’.

Oh well, of course the PIF are bound to go back for a club that once spurned their advances, and then became the main protagonists against their Newcastle United takeover.

Before the trophy-laden Abramovich years, Chelsea were never a big club. Why would the Saudis have bought Chelsea when they could buy an entire region with a massive catchment area for less than a tenth of the price?

The mackems I’m sure would counter this by saying that Chelsea are a London club with a higher current profile that is ideal for ‘sportswashing‘.

Remember, it is the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and it also shouldn’t go unmentioned that the Reuben Brothers, who have a 10% shareholding in NUFC, have an extensive business portfolio in the North East that includes owning vast amounts of land and property.

They can call us what they like, but the sooner the delusional mackems face up to the fact that their biggest ever nightmare actually came true, the better.

As Edmund Blackadder might say….’That’s the way the wafer crumbles’.

And then I’m sure my learned friend Brian would add…. ‘And you can all now settle down to a life of abject misery’.

