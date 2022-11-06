Opinion

Newcastle United success is just down to Saudi Arabia PIF spending money – Ohhhh

The Saudi Arabia PIF led the takeover of Newcastle United on 7 October 2021.

A lot has happened / changed in this time.

Quite an astonishing transformation in 13 months, after the previous owner had spent over 14 years running this football club into the ground.

The narrative goes that it has simply been a case of Saudi Arabia PIF financing this transformation and change we have seen, sheer weight of money / new signings meaning a sharp upward climb was inevitable.

This is of course what our enemies want the ‘truth’, the ‘reality’, to be, what will be written in the history books when looking back at this post-Ashley early era. Desperate pundits, journalists and rival fans wanting everybody to take this as the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

So, are they right?

2021/22 Newcastle United in the Premier League

Eddie Howe came in after 11 Premier League games had been played last season.

Which left 27 starting elevens to be selected by the new NUFC Head Coach, a total of 297 (27 x 11) player selections.

A grand total of 63 of those 297 selections were with players brought / bought in by the new Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership.

Of the 63, 37 player selections were in defence (Targett 16, Burn 16, Trippier 5), with then 11 in midfield (Bruno 11) and 15 up front (Wood 15).

Hmmm. So £28m was spent in January on the defence and helped produce a remarkable transformation.

Bruno only started 11 PL matches last season, whilst Newcastle were ridiculed for buying Wood by pretty much everybody.

The truth of course is that the biggest factors in NUFC turning things around last season, were the existing players. The ones (Joelinton, Schar, Almiron, Longstaff etc) who Steve Bruce claimed it was impossible to do anything with. Bruce constantly talking down the players he had, telling the media if only he had better players…

2022/23 Newcastle United in the Premier League

This season sees NUFC sitting top four as we speak, potentially heading top three today.

Thirteen games played and 143 player selections made by Eddie Howe so far this season in the league.

Of the 143 player selections, 77 have been players who were here before the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover, the other 66 are players signed in 2022.

Of those, 52 have been selections in defence (Pope 13, Trippier 13, Burn 12, Botman 10, Targett 4), with only 14 in midfield and attack (Bruno 10, Isak 3, Wood 1).

You can’t deny that at the back the new signings have made a difference BUT Newcastle’s back five (keeper and back four) week in week out are players who collectively cost less than Harry Maguire, considerably less when Botman hasn’t played.

Whilst as I outline above, out of the 78 player selections in attack and midfield this season, only 14 of those have been 2022 signings. It is Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson, Willock, ASM and Murphy who have been the mainstays. All of these are players who Steve Bruce had and who he didn’t have a clue what to with, apart from telling them all to defend and then the odd time we got possession, give the ball to ASM and hope he does something.

In truth, week to week we haven’t seen a serious amount of Saudi Arabia PIF / 2022 investment on the pitch.

Just imagine the possibilities when the likes of Alexander Isak is fully fit and other ambitious signings are made?

Reality is that the most important person at a football club is your manager / head coach.

As Newcastle United fans we know this more than most.

