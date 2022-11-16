Opinion

Newcastle United stars make Premier League team of the season – 1 obvious 1 not so obvious

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the season after the action so far.

Three and a half months of action and the 20 clubs having played 14 or 15 games each, before heading into this World Cup break.

So who would make your Premier League team of the season up to this point?

The great news of course for Newcastle United fans, is that there plenty of NUFC players who can be included in the conversation.

Newcastle currently third in the table and on a current run of 22 points from a possible 24 in the Premier League (extending that run to nine games since the start of October, also including progress in the League Cup to the fourth round).

Newcastle United signing off with yet another victory, a win against Chelsea ensuring NUFC stay third in the table during this World Cup break.

Well, when it comes to the up to date Premier League team of the season, Whoscored have included two players from the Newcastle United squad, one obvious and maybe one no so obvious.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their Premier League team of the season, so far, two Newcastle United stars included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As you can see, Kieran Trippier is included, no surprise when you take into account he has featured in nine out of fifteen of the Whoscored Premier League team of the week sides so far this season.

When I say about the other NUFC inclusion in this Premier League team of the season being not so obvious, it isn’t that Fabian Schar hasn’t played well. Quite the opposite, he has been excellent, but not maybe getting the attention his form deserved.

As to those Newcastle players not included, well, any stats based rating system is never foolproof…

