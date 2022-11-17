News

Newcastle United stars fall to three international defeats

A trio of Newcastle United stars have tasted defeat these past 24 hours.

Switzerland play Cameroon next Thursday (24 November) in their first World Cup group game, Fabian Schar started today in a 2-0 defeat to Ghana.

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron and Paraguay lost 1-0 to Peru.

Whilst Ryan Fraser and Scotland went down 2-1 tp Turkey.

Newcastle United official site update on this week’s international friendlies:

Fabian Schär

Thursday 17th November

Ghana 2 Switzerland 0 – Zayed Sports City Stadium

Schär started for Switzerland in their World Cup warm-up friendly against Ghana in Qatar. The centre back played 65 minutes before being replaced by Haris Seferovic, but his side were beaten by strikes from Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo.

Miguel Almiron

Thursday 17th November

Peru 1 Paraguay 0 – Estadio Monumental “U”

The in-form United winger played the opening 45 minutes for his country as they were beaten 1-0 by Peru in a friendly in Lima. Alex Valera netted the only goal of the contest.

Ryan Fraser

Wednesday 16th November

Turkey 2 Scotland 1 – Diyarbakır Stadium

Fraser was handed a start by Steve Clarke for the friendly in Diyarbakir, but goals from Ozan Kabak and Cengiz Under condemned them to defeat despite John McGinn’s consolation. The Magpies man played the first half before Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay was sent on in his place.

