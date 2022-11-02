Opinion

Newcastle United star now set for contract extension confirmation ahead of the World Cup

Back on 6 March 2020, an official Newcastle United announcement (see below) revealed that both Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie had been given contract extensions up until 30 June 2023.

Instead of allowing proper investment in the Newcastle United squad, Mike Ashley instead giving out numerous new contracts to existing players, some justified but many of them not.

When combined with having Steve Bruce in charge of team affairs, that refusal by the then NUFC owner to allow proper (normal!) investment and turnover in the first team squad, ensuring that Newcastle United faced a grim relegation battle in the 2021/22 season, unless maybe if you still dreamed of new owners replacing Ashley and getting a decent level manager / head coach in…

Jonjo Shelvey was one of the many to feel the benefit of life under Eddie Howe, the midfielder pointing to the head coach’s attention to detail, as Newcastle United looked to recover from the wasted years under Mike Ashley and especially the twenty seven months in particular under that previous head coach…

Jonjo Shelvey in July 2022 declaring about Eddie Howe ‘He lives and breathes football and has instilled that into everyone at the club. It is football, football, football.’

After Bruce’s departure, many Newcastle players came forward to admit that the team hadn’t been fit enough going into the 2021/22 season and that having a significant impact on the disastrous start to the campaign.

Jonjo Shelvey one of those to have massively benefited from the new professional level training regime, after the shambles it had followed. Newcastle United going from being the least fit team in the top tier under Steve Bruce, to the very fittest now in November 2022 under Eddie Howe.

Also in the summer, Jonjo Shelvey revealed (see below) that if he played three or more matches in the coming 2022/23 season, then that contract he signed back in March 2020, ensures that he triggers an extra year, taking him up to 30 June 2024, when he will have turned 32.

Injury of course cruelly struck ahead of this current season for Jonjo Shelvey and only this past month has he been able to return, actually a more or so ahead of his expected schedule, with Eddie Howe crediting the work the midfielder had put in to get back playing as quickly as possible.

Named on the bench against Man Utd and Everton, Jonjo Shelvey remained an unused sub.

Then against both Spurs and Villa, Shelvey enjoyed very brief cameos off the bench, only totally eight minutes across the two matches.

However, those eight minutes have taken Jonjo Shelvey a massive step closer to that contract extension, especially with Joelinton suspended, it looks all but nailed on that the midfielder will trigger that extra year on Sunday at Southampton, either as a starter or as a sub.

The reality anyway is that Eddie Howe has already shown himself to be a big fan of Shelvey, last season the midfielder was available for 21 Premier League games under the new head coach and started 20 of them. The only one he didn’t start was the 3-0 away win at Norwich late in the season, when Newcastle were already safe and Jonjo Shelvey had picked up a knock.

Interesting to see if Jonjo Shelvey does get a start on Sunday and then potentially stays in the team, a lot of Newcastle fans believing that it could make the team even more effective, with Shelvey sitting in and Bruno given more freedom to get forward.

Jonjo Shelvey talking about Eddie Howe influence and reveals he is close to triggering a contract extension 18 July 2022:

“He’s constantly on at you, reviewing your game, showing you clips.

“He lives and breathes football and has instilled that into everyone at the club.

“It is football, football, football.

“He has helped me massively defensively.”

Jonjo Shelvey on extending his stay – 18 July 2022:

“I have got three games to get another year (added to my current contract) and hopefully I should do that this season.

“I mean, I would be a bit worried if I didn’t!

“At the end of the day you are always playing for a new contract.

“I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger.

“I’m 30 years of age and I look about 40!

“You just want to be part of it.

“The only way for this club is up and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.

“Positivity is great around the club.

“We went through a really bad spell.

“I have been here six and a half years now (since January 2016) and we know what the craic is around the city, what you can and can’t do.

“It is a really good place to be at the minute and the city is buzzing.

“My missus and kids love it up here.”

Official Newcastle United announcement – 6 March 2020:

Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have signed new contracts with Newcastle United.

Both have agreed deals which will see them stay at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2023.

England international midfielder Shelvey, 28, is United’s top scorer in the Premier League this season and has made 130 appearances for the Magpies since joining the club from Swansea City in January 2016.

He told NUFC TV: “It feels like a home. The people here, ever since I came to the club, have made me feel so welcome. I’ve had some good times and some bad times here, but it’s mainly good and it’s just an enjoyable place to come in and work, and the city in general has been really good for me.”

Ritchie, 30, signed for the Magpies in the summer of 2016 and has made 139 appearances, scoring 22 times.

“It’s obviously something that I wanted,” he told NUFC TV. “Since I came to the club, it’s been a successful period and one that I want to continue being involved in. Hopefully I can be part of the future.

“When you sign at a club, you want to go there and make an impact and if you can be part of that club moving forward for a long time, it’s something that is nice. I moved around in my younger years on loan but to come somewhere and get settled and be part of the progress of the football club is great.”

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “They’ve been very, very good for Newcastle over the last few years and I’ve been lucky enough to inherit the two of them, so thankfully there’s been a really good conclusion.

“They’ve both been here about four years now and a big make-up of the team has been those two. We all know what Ritchie’s like, the way he is – there’s never a dull day – and Jonjo, we all know he’s a very, very talented footballer, so I’m delighted that they’ve committed their future.”

