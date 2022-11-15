News

Newcastle United star named in stellar team of 11 players who are missing Qatar World Cup

The Qatar World Cup is now only days away.

Sunday 20 November sees the tournament kick-off with Qatar v Ecuador.

Then exactly four weeks later the Qatar World Cup final will take place on Sunday 18 December.

All a bit of a strange one of course, with the tournament taking place in the middle of the major European leagues’ season, including the Premier League.

So, 24 countries arranged into six groups of four, twenty six players allowed in each national squad.

That making a grand total of 624 players potentially taking part in this Qatar World Cup.

However, what about those players who are unable to take part?

I’m not talking here about the odd one who is missing through injury, instead it is those players missing out due to the fact their national sides didn’t make it through the qualifying stages.

Interesting to see ESPN have picked put this stellar team of star players who are amongst those unable to go to this Qatar World Cup:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

David Alaba (Austria)

Victor Lindelof (Sweden)

Martin Odegaard (Norway)

Marco Verratti (Italy)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Miguel Almiron (Paraguay)

Luis Diaz ( Colombia)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

I love the fact that ESPN have not only selected Miguel Almiron for this stellar team of players who are missing the Qatar World Cup, they have actually put Miggy bang in the middle, in the very forefront of the image, whilst that Haaland character is stuck out the back and to the side!

