Newcastle United star makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week (9 from 15!)

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend’s action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United signing off with yet another victory, a win against Chelsea ensuring NUFC stay third in the table during this World Cup break.

Well, Whoscored have included just the one player from that game on Saturday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Kieran Trippier included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

Incredibly, this means that Kieran Trippier has made the Whoscored Premier League team of the week nine out of fifteen times this season! More than any other PL player this campaign.

Trippier excellent yet again, so good in defence as well as contributing going forward, plus his leadership skills as captain are another massive bonus.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Newcastle v Chelsea Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, match winner Joe Willock (7.9) man of the match ahead of Kieran Trippier (7.7). However, the NUFC midfielder unlucky to find midfielders in other Premier League matches this weekend getting even higher ratings.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 12 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 67

Chelsea:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 56% (43%) Newcastle 44% (57%)

Total shots were Chelsea 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,264 (3,200 Chelsea)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 85), Almiron, Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 75)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson

