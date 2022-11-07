News

Newcastle United star makes ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week (8 from 14!)

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend’s action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did St Mary’s serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United maybe not at their best but in the end deservedly winning 4-1, with some great finishing and commitment.

Well, Whoscored have included just the one player from that game on Sunday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Kieran Trippier included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

Incredibly, this means that Kieran Trippier has made the Whoscored Premier League team of the week eight out of fourteen times this season! More than any other PL player this campaign.

Trippier excellent yet again, so good in defence and then topping that off with the superb assist for Willock to make it 3-0.

As for how every NUFC player rated this past weekend…

Southampton v Newcastle United Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier man of the match overall, with Almiron (7.8) and Willock (7.8) next highest for United, Bruno G (7.7) just behind.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

