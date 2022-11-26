Opinion

Newcastle United squad getting back together – Flying off in 8 days time

The Newcastle United squad are currently having some down time.

An excellent win at St James’ Park over Chelsea, the perfect way to conclude what has been an astonishing run of form and results leading up to this extensive World Cup gap without proper football.

Since the September 2022 international break, the Newcastle United squad played nine matches, winning eight and drawing one, scoring twenty one goals and conceding only four.

In the process, picking up 22 points from a possible 24 and progressing through to the fourth round of the League Cup.

Before of course the Qatar World Cup splitting up the season.

Kieran Trippier, Bruno G, Fabian Schar, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson at the tournament, whilst the rest of the Newcastle United squad following a bit of a different route…

The Newcastle United non-World Cup participants are currently having a fortnight or so away from formal training.

The first week was holiday, now their time away from the training ground is partly still rest and relaxation but also working on personally tailored training programmes. Major work is going on to improve the training ground, so the absence of the players allowing that work to currently proceed at a faster pace.

However, for the Newcastle United squad, they will shortly be coming back together and then flying off in eight days time as preparations get serious again, ahead of the return of competitive action in 25 days time…

Sunday 4 December 2022

NUFC first team squad fly to Saudi Arabia for warm weather break.

Tuesday 6 December 2022

Scheduled date for release of Premier League TV selections for February 2023.

Thursday 8 December 2022 (Friendly)

Al-Hilal v Newcastle – Time and venue TBC

Saturday 10 December 2022

NUFC first team squad return from Saudi Arabia warm weather break.

Saturday 17 December 2022 (Friendly)

Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano 12.30

Wednesday 21 December (League Cup fourth round)

Newcastle v Bournemouth – 7.45pm

Monday 26 December 2022 (Premier League)

Leicester v Newcastle (Amazon Prime) 3pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 (Premier League)

Newcastle v Leeds 3pm

Tuesday 3 January 2023 (Premier League)

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 8pm

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 (FA Cup third round)

Newcastle United to play their FA Cup third round match

There have been reports that there is also a third friendly planned during this World Cup break but opponents and date / time / venue are yet to be made public, the claims from some are that it will be against a Championship side.

