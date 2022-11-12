Opinion

Newcastle United – Spreading it around better than all of the other 19 Premier League clubs

For Premier League clubs, this is the final weekend before heading into a break of over six weeks.

The World Cup in Qatar interrupting proceedings in this first ever mid-season tournament.

Proper football will resume as from Boxing Day, when Premier League clubs are back in action (for some there will be competitive action a few days earlier in the fourth round of the League Cup.

When it comes to what we have seen so far, I have been looking into the goals that each of the 20 Premier League clubs have scored this 2022/23 season.

Whilst Newcastle United currently sit third in the Premier League, when it comes to these stats below, they are at the very top…

Number of different goalscorers for each of the 20 Premier League clubs:

12 Newcastle United

11 Chelsea

10 Arsenal

9 Leeds, Man City

8 Aston Villa, Brentford, Fulham, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man Utd

7 Bournemouth, Everton

6 Brighton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest

4 Wolves

Those 12 different Newcastle United Premier League scorers so far:

8 Miguel Almiron

6 Callum Wilson

3 Bruno G

2 Alexander Isak

1 Chris Wood, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy

Whilst of course we are indebted to Miggy and Callum Wilson getting 14 goals between them, great to see another ten NUFC players pitching in with another 13 goals (if you add in the League Cup this season, NUFC have 14 different goalscorers, as Wood and Lascelles scored at Tranmere).

Great to see so many different Premier League goalscorers already, maybe one or two will add to that today against Chelsea…Botman, Burn, Wood, Anderson, Shelvey?

