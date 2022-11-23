Opinion

Newcastle United signings – All eight of Eddie Howe’s buys ranked in order

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Andrew Coates:

Eddie Howe Newcastle United signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

Trippier

Leader, creator, and the first one to pick the project despite the risks involved.

Bruno

Statement signing, gets better with every game and our first genuine world class talent in a long long time.

Botman

The rock we can build our defence on for many years to come. A true Rolls-Royce defender, has barely put a foot wrong since he started.

Pope

Wasn’t overly convinced when he signed, thinking we already had a solid goalkeeper in Dubravka, happy to be proven wrong. Great defence in front of him but when something does get past, he generally stops it.

Burn

Great versatile defender, gives us flexibility across the back line

Isak

Would more than likely be higher if not for his injury, had a great couple of games when he was fit, hope to see more of him after the WC.

Wood

A means to an end really, but puts in a great shift when called upon, doesn’t deserve the flak he gets from some fans.

Targett

A bit harsh, but with the quality of all the others, Targett stands out as a bit of a flop.

Obviously being kept out by Burn’s tremendous form, still a solid player and far better than the previous options we had, despite limited game time this season.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

GK- Pope

Def- Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn

Mid- Bruno, Willock, Joelinton

Att- Isak, Wilson, Almiron

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

Almiron against Fulham.

Goal of the month for a reason, amazing over the shoulder volley that left the keeper with no chance, not a bad assist from Bruno as well

Almiron against Everton.

Another amazing placed strike from our current man of the moment, no need to smash them when you can hit them with such precision.

Schar against Forest.

I could have easily picked Almiron’s strikes against Villa or Spurs, or Wilson’s strike against Forest, or ASM’s sensational volley against Wolves, but I’m a sucker for a thunderbolt from outside of the box, especially when it’s a mirror image of the strike against Burnley from a couple of seasons ago.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

Home vs Brentford- I was there, thoroughly bettered a team we were viewed to be same level as, and didn’t need a red card to do so. The football was electric, the atmosphere was amazing and I left feeling so very positive about the future of the club.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

Trippier, Botman, Bruno.

We could see in the cup match against Palace how different we looked without them all, everything was just a little more laboured, a bit less fluent, not as sharp. As soon as they all came on, it was like flipping a switch.

We’ve proven we can still play well with players missing up top (Wilson, ASM, Isak) and Burn is good enough to replace Schar, with Targett coming in at LB, and Joelinton / Willock / Longstaff can all cover for each other in midfield, but Bruno, Trippier and Botman are the difference makers for me.

World Cup break – Has it come at a bad time (breaks momentum potentially etc) or a good time (players needed break, injuries clear up etc etc)?

Debatable. Obviously in good form but we have fewer players in the WC than others around us, so could be reasonably well placed to benefit.

Isak + ASM will hopefully be back to full fitness by Xmas time, which will add some much needed depth to the squad in the attacking areas.

With the likes of Man U, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and Man City all having huge swathes of their squads away, and the others in the chasing pack having important players missing, even a few decent games when we return could solidify our hold on the European spots and take away some end of the season pressure.

What are your thoughts on the job the Newcastle United owners have done since the takeover in October 2021?

Amazing.

Sensible Newcastle United signings, good moves to strengthen infrastructure, great new faces at the top table, fan engagement back up, positivity back at a club that was stuck in a rut.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

Thrilled. To be honest, we could drop into a Europa or even Conference League qualifying place in the table and I would still be thrilled with our progress.

Has the ‘big six’ already become a ‘big seven’?

The established big six certainly not there anymore- Man U + Chelsea + Spurs + Liverpool all struggling for form and / or plagued by off-field issues, which has left the door open for us and Brighton to pressure them for the various European places.

The only teams who are coming through the first half of the season with good records for sure are ourselves, Arsenal and Man City. Arsenal have the same issue we have- no squad depth. With World Cup fatigue affecting much of the “big six”, I could very much see further drop off / stagnation that will allow us to cement a top six spot, and possibly have the established big boys drop further points. Watch this space.

If the new NUFC owners had decided to stick with Steve Bruce come what may, what do you predict would have happened these past 13 months and where would Newcastle United now be at?

No movement, lower mid-doldrums / relegation fight.

As the improvement of existing players has shown, Howe coming in has made all the difference. Buy as many new players as you want, but with a half-baked coach there’s very little that can be done with them.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

Newcastle win League Cup – not even close in my mind

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

7- Really enjoy competitive international football, but I won’t lie, it’s been very soured by the fact that it’s in a country not suited to host, with the spotlight being put on a country with horrible law + rights issues. Plus the alleged corruption and the fact that every major league has had to reschedule to get the tournament in place to begin with. I will still watch, as the players didn’t choose to host the cup in Qatar, but it will have a bitter aftertaste for me.

Three words to describe Newcastle United now?

So much potential

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

Easy answer – James Maddison.

Reportedly already interested, will add needed depth to our wings / midfield, and has three NUFC players bending his ear all through the WC. A good player that would add more to our creativity and threat on goal that I would be very happy with.

Alternative shouts.

Youri Tielimans (tremendous midfielder who would improve our options to no end), Konrad Laimer (all action midfielder who would again add depth and signing him when other “top 6” teams are interested would be a great statement of intent,) Stephane Singo (quality right back, a position we’re desperate for cover in and a good young prospect for the future).

