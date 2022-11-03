News

Newcastle United set for record crowd in next home match

Interesting update from Newcastle United.

The club revealing that the next home match will see a record crowd.

Next Wednesday (7.45pm on 9 November 2022) will see Crystal Palace visit St James’ Park.

The previous record for a home League match was the 49,902 back on 21 January 1976, when Newcastle United beat Spurs 3-1.

That home second leg semi-final saw Newcastle progress to their first and still only League Cup final, Man City winning 2-1 thanks to a lucky Dennis Tueart goal…typical, a Newcastle United fan depriving us of a trophy.

This time, a win on Wednesday will only see Newcastle United progress to the fourth round, if Palace are defeated.

Ahead of the match, Newcastle confirm it is now a sell out for NUFC fans, which will ensure a new record home League Cup crowd is set.

Palace never bring many for even a Premier League match on a Saturday afternoon, so presumably the club will have give Palace fans the very minimum possible, in terms of tickets for Wednesday. So any unsold by Palace, will have minimal affect on the final attendance figure.

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United are set to be backed by the club’s largest ever home attendance in League Cup competition after tickets for next Wednesday’s tie at home to Crystal Palace sold out.

The Magpies host Patrick Vieira’s side in round three of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, 9th November (kick-off 7.45pm GMT), with the game live on Sky Sports.

With a capacity crowd expected, the attendance is set to surpass the club’s current home League Cup record of 49,902 – set in January 1976 as United overcame a 1-0 first leg deficit to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 and set up a trip to Wembley.

The club came close to surpassing the record in October 2016, when 49,042 supporters watched a 6-0 demolition of Preston North End in the fourth round of the competition.

To purchase tickets for future matches, please visit book.nufc.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0344 372 1892.’

