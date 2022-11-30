News

Newcastle United players help guide England into last sixteen in dominant win – England 3 Wales 0

It ended England 3 Wales 0.

Gareth Southgate’s players ensuring they topped Group B with comfortable progress into the last sixteen.

There were four changes to the team that started against both Iran and the USA. Walker, Foden, Henderson and Rashford come into the side, whilst Trippier, Sterling, Mount and Saka dropped out.

A poor first half saw very few chances, though Rashford should have scored when sent through one on one with the keeper.

Two goals a minute apart settled things very quickly after the break, Rashford scoring an excellent free-kick and only seconds later Kane got another assist as he set up Foden for a tap-in.

With USA leading Iran it meant Wales had to beat England by four goals, which was never going to happen. Wales one of the poorest teams in this World Cup and the whole game they managed only one effort on target.

Those opening goals on 50 and 51 minutes totally destroyed any remaining resistance for the Welsh and England cruised to a three goal victory. Rashford got his second goal on 68 minutes and Southgate’s team should have added more as they totally dominated the second half.

Callum Wilson replaced Harry Kane and once again the Newcastle striker did his chances no harm of further minutes on the pitch. His running and unselfish work once again twice set up team-mates for one on ones with Wales keeper Ward, but good saves prevented Wilson adding to his assist that he gave Grealish for his goal against Iran.

Keeping his options open, Gareth Southgate gave Kieran Trippier 25 minutes in the left-back position, where the NUFC defender has played before in both club and international football. He gave a tidy performance and reassurance for Southgate that he has that option.

Final scoreline – England 3 Wales 0

Goals: Rashford 50, 68, Foden 51

Pickford, Walker (Alexander-Arnold 57), Stones, Maguire, Shaw (Trippier 65), Henderson, Rice (Phillips 58), Bellingham, Foden, Rashford (Grealish 76), Kane (Wilson 58)

England route now to the final…

Last sixteen – Sunday 4 December 7pm – England v Senegal

Quarter-finals – Saturday 10 December 7pm

Semi-finals – Wednesday 14 December 7pm

Final – Sunday 18 December 3pm

