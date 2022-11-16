News

Newcastle United players – All 24 rated for 2022/23 season so far via independent rankings

The Newcastle United players completed the first stage of their season on Saturday.

A 1-0 victory over Chelsea seeing Eddie Howe’s team head off for the World Cup break / participation on a winning note.

In the opening 15 Premier League matches of the season it has been 30 points already accumulated, via eight wins, six draws and just that one defeat, in three and a half months.

How about individuals though?

In total, 24 different Newcastle United players have contributed during this 2022/23 season so far.

So how would you rate / rank the 24?

Interesting to look at how these independent stats based ratings have evaluated the 24 Newcastle United players.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

With the season now at this World Cup break, whoscored have updated their ratings, showing the season contributions of the 24 Newcastle United players (before each player is their average match rating out of 10.00, then how many starts (sub appearances in brackets) and finally the number of minutes on the pitch):

7.60 Kieran Trippier 15(0) 1,327

7.33 Bruno Guimarães 12(0) 999

7.22 Joelinton 12(1) 1,060

7.19 Miguel Almirón 15(0) 1,264

7.17 Fabian Schar 14(0) 1,245

7.14 Alexander Isak 3(0) 244

7.06 Allan Saint-Maximin 4(3) 378

7.05 Callum Wilson 10(1) 795

6.85 Joseph Willock 13(2) 1,121

6.85 Nick Pope 15(0) 1,350

6.81 Sven Botman (12(1) 1,059

6.76 Dan Burn 14(1) 1,227

6.60 Sean Longstaff 11(4) 1,052

6.44 Matt Targett 4(6) 421

6.34 Jacob Murphy 5(10) 487

6.32 Elliot Anderson 0(7) 96

6.24 Ryan Fraser 3(5) 311

6.24 Chris Wood 2(12) 265

6.09 Jamaal Lascelles 2(3) 107

6.08 Javier Manquillo 0(1) 10

6.03 Jonjo Shelvey 0(3) 34

6.00 Emil Krafth 0(1) 1

6.00 Matt Ritchie 0(1) 1

5.91 Jamal Lewis 0(1) 7

Interesting stuff.

With a stats based system you are always going to get the odd strange inconsistency and whilst I agree with many of the NUFC ratings for those towards the top, I think that Nick Pope (6.85) and Sven Botman (6.81) down in tenth and eleventh respectively, with those average ratings lower than 7.00, are bizarre.

