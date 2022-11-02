News

Newcastle United player of the month for October 2022 announced – Easiest decision ever!

The Newcastle United player of the month for October 2022 has been announced.

Surely the easiest decision ever.

Step forward…Miguel Almiron!

Newcastle United player of the month official announcement for October – 2 November 2022:

‘After scoring six goals as Newcastle United went unbeaten throughout October, Miguel Almirón has won the FUN88 Player of the Month award.

The Paraguayan star began the month with a bang, scoring twice in the 4-1 win at Fulham on 1st October, and followed that up with another goal in the 5-1 victory over Brentford.

He also scored the only goal of the game against Everton, and netted against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, and while several of his team-mates performed superbly during the month, Almirón was the clear winner in the fans’ vote.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope won the award for both August and September.

“I am very proud and happy to win this award,” Almirón told nufc.co.uk as he received his trophy at the club’s training ground on Wednesday. “It is special because it is chosen by the fans. The fans are so important to me and they give me a lot of confidence to help me perform on the pitch.

“It has been a good month for me but more importantly, for the team and we want to keep on going like this between now and the World Cup.”

