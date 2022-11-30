News

Newcastle United player of the month for November 2022 announced – Interesting

The Newcastle United player of the month for November 2022 has been announced.

Joe Willock the winner this time.

After scoring against Southampton, the latest Newcastle United player of the month signed off for the World Cup break with that superb winner against Chelsea.

Newcastle United player of the month official announcement for November 2022:

‘Joe Willock has won the FUN88 Newcastle United Player of the Month award for November.

The former England under-21 international scored two goals, netting his first of the season in the 4-1 win at Southampton before following it up with the winner against Chelsea.

And he also came from the bench to help Eddie Howe’s side progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace.

“I’m hugely grateful for the recognition from our fans, so to be voted as the Player of the Month is something that I really appreciate and it means a lot to me,” said Willock.

“It’s always great to score goals and get on the score sheet but for me the goal against Chelsea was very special. It got us the three points against a strong side. It was a big game for us before the World Cup break and to go into this period on the back of good results.

“Getting the win at home at Chelsea was huge – it keeps the spirits high amongst the team, the fans and the city and November was a really good month for us as a team. You have the break now with a few games in this period and we are already looking forward to getting back to it and getting back onto the pitch and hopefully carrying on where we left off.”

Miguel Almirón won the award for October, having scored six goals in the month, while goalkeeper Nick Pope won the prize for both August and September.’

