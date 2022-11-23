News

Newcastle United player makes history at Qatar World Cup

Newcastle United have six players at the Qatar World Cup – with Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Garang Kuol in their respective national squads.

Monday seeing Kieran Trippier play well in the 6-2 win over Iran, even ending up England Captain when Harry Kane was subbed late on.

Kane’s departure also saw Callum Wilson come on for his first ever World Cup appearance, the Newcastle striker doing himself no harm as the 30 year old did well in his cameo, even getting an assist when unselfishly laying on a goal for Jack Grealish, a moment which saw Gareth Southgate single Wilson out after the game. Nick Pope remained on the bench, as Jordan Pickford ending up conceding two goals from the three shots on target he faced.

Tuesday night saw a Newcastle United player get his first ever World Cup chance at the other end of the spectrum to 30+ year olds Trippier, Pope and Wilson.

Garang Kuol making history when introduced on 73 minutes, the youngest ever player to represent Australia at a World Cup.

Aged only 18 years and 68 days, the NUFC teenager also became the ninth youngest of all players to ever appear at a World Cup finals.

Last night was the toughest of circumstances, Australia having gone 4-1 down to reigning champions France, after the Aussies had taken a shock ninth minute lead.

Not surprisingly, Garang Kuol looked a bit nervous, BUT what a moment in his rapid progression and a quite incredible couple of months starting in September, the teenager will look back on that month as a stellar one – turning 18, signing for Newcastle United and making his first ever appearance for Australia.

Tuesday night will hopefully not be the last we will see of Garang Kuol at this World Cup, with games to come against Denmark and Tunisia, he will hopefully have a bit more of a chance to show what he is capable of, plus this experience of France out of the way, his nerves will have settled a little.

The 18 year old has been in devastating form in the lead up to this World Cup…

‘Central Coast Mariners this season:

With Garang Kuol ON the field – Averaging one goal every 16 minutes.

With Garang Kuol OFF the field – Averaging one goal every 103 minutes.

In the final club game before this Qatar World Cup, Kuol came off the bench with Central Coast Mariners 2-0 down and a man down, within 17 minutes they were level, thanks to two goals from Garang Kuol. Sadly, they lost the game to a goal deep in added time.

Despite still yet to start a single first team A-League match, in thirteen career sub appearances and 328 minutes of A-League football played, the NUFC striker has six goals so far and a number of assists.

Ahead of the Australia game against France, the 18 year old (the second youngest player at the Qatar World Cup out of all the squads) was asked if he would feel intimidated if getting onto the pitch against one of the tournament favourites:

“I wouldn’t say intimidated, I find it more exciting, to see what I can do against players of that calibre.

“It is a very exciting experience for me.

“Obviously, I’ve watching the Socceroos for a long time.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage of all.

“I want to prove myself and I have just got to go into it with the right mindset.

“It is all about having confidence in yourself and being ruthless, having that mindset to want to create something and make an impact.

“I don’t really pay attention to what is said around me and stuff.

“I am mainly just focused on what I do on the field, at training and games.

“If I’m not playing well, I’m not going to look at what is said online to gee me up.

“I’m still getting used to it (with the Australia squad), the boys play quick, the ball just zips around.

“It is a whole lot of chasing, we are trying to mirror what France would do.

“Speaking with Arnie (Aussie Head Coach Graham Arnold) he just told me he has plenty of belief in me.

“I have just got to keep training well and to prove myself.

“Three years back, my mum was driving me to Melbourne every two weeks, two hours there, two hours back. It’s a journey that involves me and everyone (family) is part of it.

“They are very happy for me obviously, they just told me to do my best and make them proud.

“Before I went to Central Coast Mariners I was playing in Victoria, so training only twice a week, which was a killer for me, I wanted to be training every day.

“As soon as I got to the Mariners I was training every day.

“Which is what I wanted to do all my life.

“That is really where my journey really started in terms of being a proper footballer.

“The impact it has had on me has been massive.

“I’m just thankful for those at the Mariners who brought me in.”

Next up for Newcastle United interest, we have to wait for Thursday. With Switzerland v Cameroon and potential Fabian Schar participation, before then Bruno Guimaraes may get onto the pitch when Brazil face Serbia.

