Opinion

Newcastle United owners £450m+ updated investment in the club – Now broken down and explained here

Wednesday brought news that the Newcastle United owners had invested £70.4m of equity into the football club.

The official club announcement (see below) stated that this brought the investment from the Newcastle United owners so far, to a figure in excess of £450m.

Included in the announcement was this explanation…’The capital injection follows a wide range of investments in the club that has seen an upgrade of training facilities, improvements to St. James’ Park and recruitment of a number of senior executives to build out the commercial operations of the club, as well as investment in the playing squad. Further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United.’

I think quite fair to assume that in the days / weeks / months to come, these figures will be used by the usual suspects in a negative way, when it comes to what is happening at Newcastle United.

So I think it is worthwhile to point out a few things…

First of all the breakdown of where this £450m+ figure comes from:

7 October 2021 – £305m – This is the amount of money the new Newcastle United owners paid to Mike Ashley.

9 November 2021 – £38.5m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the new Newcastle United owners.

24 January 2022 – £40.0m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the new Newcastle United owners.

9 November 2022 – Club announcement says that another £70.4m invested by the Newcastle United owners.

These four figures above totalling £453.9m.

To put this really into context though…

When the new Chelsea owners took over, they announced a £4.25bn investment!

Paying £2.5bn for the football club and saying they were committed to investing another £1.75bn.

Chelsea then broke all records when spending over a quarter of a billion pounds in the summer 2022 transfer window.

So if anybody suggests that on cash spent / invested so far, Newcastle United are somehow financially overpowering the rest…

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 November 2022:

‘Additional capital to further finance investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations

The ownership group, comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has invested a further £70.4 million of equity into Newcastle United FC. This investment brings the ownership group’s investment to date to over £450 million.

The capital injection follows a wide range of investments in the club that has seen an upgrade of training facilities, improvements to St. James’ Park and recruitment of a number of senior executives to build out the commercial operations of the club, as well as investment in the playing squad.

Further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United.

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, said: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.

“We need to develop the whole business, as well as the playing squad. And we need to do so while adhering to the Financial Fair Play rules. This additional investment further enables us to continue implementing the business plan.”

