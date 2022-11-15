News

Newcastle United official statement – New commercial partner announcement

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on Tuesday morning.

The club revealing they have a new commercial partner.

Drinks company Monster Energy signing a ‘multi-year deal’, which adds them to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new owners.

Newcastle United official statement – 15 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United has partnered with leading energy drink Monster Energy, which becomes the club’s Official Energy Drink Partner in a multi-year deal.

Founded in 2002 and distributed across more than 140 countries, Monster Energy is one of the world’s most popular energy drink brands and has well-established partnerships across sports, events and gaming.

As part of the club’s growing family of commercial partners, Monster Energy will enjoy a digital presence at St. James’ Park throughout the season.

Commenting on the new partnership, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase. On this journey, we are eager to align with partners that share our global growth ambitions.

“Monster Energy is a brand that continues to enhance its global presence in the sporting world, and we are delighted to build this partnership and grow in new markets together.”

Senior Vice President of Marketing at Monster Energy EMEA, Jimmy Goodrich, added: “We’re excited to begin our new partnership with Newcastle United. Monster Energy is looking forward to building its relationship with the club and its incredible fanbase both in the UK and abroad over the coming years.”

Since launching in 2002, Monster Energy has become a global energy drink and lifestyle brand thanks, in no small part, to its stellar roster of sports teams, events and athletes. Monster Energy partners with elite sports and drives deep connections with fans to give them valued experiences that are authentic and credible.’

