Newcastle United official injury / fitness update on Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier on Tuesday morning

A great win at Southampton on Sunday but concerns about Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

The Newcastle United number nine subbed at half-time.

Whilst the England defender got treatment just before the break and then walked slowly up the touchline appearing to hold his hamstring, though did come back on and played until subbed later on in the game.

After the match, the Newcastle United Head Coach had this to say.

Eddie Howe on Sunday 6 November 2022 after the 4-1 win at Southampton:

On Kieran Trippier:

“He’s OK.

He had treatment towards the end of the first half but we decided to replace him at 3-0 just to protect him.”

On Callum Wilson:

“Callum wasn’t that well in the week and felt light-headed and dizzy so that’s why he came off.

“It was a joint decision, he didn’t feel he had the energy needed and it was easy decision to replace him with Chris (Wood).”

Now on Tuesday morning, the NUFC team boss has given this official Newcastle United update on the pair.

Eddie Howe updates on Tuesday 8 November 2022:

On Kieran Trippier:

“There’s no problems with Kieran.

“It always looks more than it is when the physio comes onto the pitch but he came out second-half and he was fine.

“As I said after the game it was my decision to take him off.”

On Callum Wilson:

“He’s OK.

“He’s been ill for a few days so he’s a little bit run down but we’ll see how he is again today.”

I don’t think there was ever a chance that either Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson would start Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace in the League Cup.

With the Southampton and Chelsea Premier League matches only six days apart, the likes of Manquillo and Wood, amongst others, set to get rare starts tomorrow night.

Great to hear that Kieran Trippier sounds fine, whilst thankfully just illness with Callum Wilson and hopefully by sitting out the Palace game, the striker will be back to full fitness in time for that massive Chelsea game on Saturday.

