Newcastle United official injury / fitness update for Southampton – 4 unavailable and 4 doubts

Newcastle United face Southampton on Sunday.

A massive match (as they all are at the minute…) as Eddie Howe and his team / squad look to reinforce their position in the Premier League top four.

Ahead of the game we have had an official Newcastle United update on the injury / fitness situation ahead of the game, with the NUFC Head Coach updating the media on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe on the injury situation ahead of Southampton:

“We have a few bumps and bruises as we always do but nothing too bad.

“We have Emil Krafth Alexander Isak and Matt Ritchie still out, but apart from that, I think we are in a good place.

“Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin came through their cameos against Aston Villa OK, so the strength of the group is slowly returning.”

Eddie Howe on whether Jonjo Shelvey would be ready to start against Southampton:

“He would probably say yes and he’s certainly getting closer.

“This has been his second full week of training so he’s in a better place but without that match exposure.

“We want to protect him and try to see him through to the break.”

Well, my take on this is that when it comes to Sunday’s starting eleven, we have four Newcastle United players definitely not available, with then another four who are doubts, to larger or lesser degrees.

As Eddie Howe says, he won’t have Ritchie, Isak or Krafth available, whilst Joelinton serves his one game suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

On Wednesday, Karl Darlow was back in training, seen for the first time training with the other keepers since his injury, when the club released their weekly images from the Wednesday training session.

One player who couldn’t be seen in the training images was Paul Dummett. He hasn’t been seen in training for some weeks and hasn’t been in any matchday squads since an unused sub against Fulham on the first day of October. Actually, Dummett hasn’t played a single minute of Premier League football this season, four times on the bench and unused. Though he did play against Tranmere in the League Cup back in August. However, I think safe to say that neither Dummett nor Darlow will even be in the 20 man squad on Sunday, never mind starting.

With Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey it is more promising.

As Eddie Howe has said, both have shown no issues since their brief sub appearances against Villa and the pair were prominent in the training images released on Wednesday.

From what Howe is saying though, he is clearly wanting to get through to the World Cup break without risking Shelvey too much if possible. Wanting to ‘see him through to the break’ makes it very doubtful for me that we will see Shelvey in Sunday’s starting eleven. With Bruno G, Longstaff and Willock seemingly set to play.

The other doubt / unknown is of course Allan Saint-Maximin.

Does Eddie Howe intend to also ‘see him through to the break’ like Jonjo Shelvey?

If we assume that Shelvey won’t be used, on top of Joelinton’s absence, it then leaves a space in the forward trio to play with Wilson and Almiron.

I think safe to say that an overwhelming number of Newcastle fans would hope to see ASM starting there on Sunday but I am thinking the smart money should be on Murphy or Fraser starting, with ASM potentially used as an impact sub, if needed.

