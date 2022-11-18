News

Newcastle United official announcement – Young stars look to emulate Gazza and Bobby Moncur as draw made

It was just over 60 years ago when Bobby Moncur first lifted the FA Youth Cup for Newcastle United.

Then 23 years late it was Paul Gascoigne in 1985 who repeated the trick, the future England star the key player as NUFC got their second success.

Now on Friday afternoon, Newcastle United have announced who their young stars have drawn in their opening game of the competition this time.

The third round of the FA Youth Cup will see Newcastle play away to Charlton.

Newcastle United official announcement – 18 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United Under-18s will face an away trip to Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Newcastle’s youngsters, managed by Graeme Carrick, were one of 32 sides to enter the competition at the third round stage.

The cup tie will be the Magpies’ eleventh successive away draw in round three of the tournament, with a venue, date and kick-off time to be confirmed in due course. The match must take place and be completed before Saturday, 17th December.

For the 2022/23 tournament, players must have been born on or after 1 September, 2004 and before 1 September, 2007 to be eligible to feature in the FA Youth Cup.

The Toon teenagers, who currently occupy 12th place in the Under-18 Premier League North, have won the competition twice in the their history after lifting the cup in 1962 before a side involving Geordie midfielder Paul Gascoigne, won the trophy in 1985.

The young Magpies reached the fifth round of last year’s competition, losing to Blackpool, and reached the quarter-finals in 2020/21 before bowing out at the last eight stage against eventual winners Aston Villa.’

