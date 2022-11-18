News

Newcastle United official announcement – Sport Newcastle give awards to 2 NUFC young stars

It has been a busy week or so for Newcastle United personnel picking up awards.

Miguel Almiron and Eddie Howe at the forefront.

Now two young Newcastle United stars have added to the week’s awards, picking up accolades at the Sport Newcastle awards dinner on Thursday night.

Newcastle United official announcement – 18 November 2022:

Newcastle United, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley won awards at Sport Newcastle’s annual dinner on Thursday evening.

Anderson, who joined Newcastle’s academy at the age of eight, won the Wor Jackie award – presented to the club’s young player of the year – while 16-year-old attacking midfielder Lewis Miley was presented with the Jack Hixon trophy for Tyneside’s most promising youngster.

Newcastle United also received the Sporting Success of the Year award following an impressive 2022 which saw the Magpies avoid relegation last term, finishing in 11th place, before recording 30 points in their opening 15 Premier League matches of the 2022/23 campaign, with Eddie Howe’s side currently third in the English top-flight.

Anderson follows in the footsteps of Shola Ameobi, Steven Taylor and Andy Carroll to win the Wor Jackie award while Miley becomes the latest recipient of the Jack Hixon trophy – named after the scout who discovered Alan Shearer – with Sean Longstaff, Freddie Woodman and Adam Armstrong being previous winners.

After a successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers last season, helping the Gas secure promotion to League One, Anderson has established himself as part of the Magpies’ first-team squad this term, making his full competitive debut for his boyhood club in August’s Carabao Cup victory away at Tranmere Rovers as well as making seven substitute league appearances.

The 20-year-old told nufc.co.uk: “I’m really happy to receive this award and follow in the footsteps of a few players, some great players, who’ve won it before.

“I’m gutted I couldn’t be there on the night but I hope everyone has an amazing night.”

Miley, who signed a scholarship at the club’s academy last summer, received an international call-up for England under-17s in August, scoring for the Young Lions against Finland in his third of six appearances for Tom Curtis’ side during the 2022 Nordic Championships in Norway.

The 16-year-old, who made his full debut for Newcastle’s under-21 side last month, said: “It’s an honour to win an award like this, which has been won by successful professionals playing the game now. When I’ve had the chance to train with the first-team, Sean (Longstaff) has welcomed me and shows an interest on how I’m developing.

“So far this season, the biggest highlight for me is being selected for England Under-17s and also being on the bench for the first-team’s pre-season friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Club.

“I’d like to keep being involved in and out of first-team training so I am getting more experience and to be in the England squad for next year’s European Under-17 Championship.”

In the absence of Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe, first-team coach Ben Dawson and United’s Head of Goalkeeping Adam Bartlett were both in attendance to collect the Malcolm Dix Sporting Success award, for the outstanding North East Team Success of the year, at the Newcastle Civic Centre.

Howe said: “I’d like to thank Sport Newcastle for the award. It really means a lot to us at Newcastle United.

“Ben and Adam are with you to receive the award. I hope you all have a great night.”

