News

Newcastle United official announcement – SAUDIA commercial deal confirmed

SAUDIA have been revealed as Newcastle United’s latest commercial deal.

An official announcement on Wednesday (16 November 2022) afternoon putting the agreement in the public domain.

Newcastle United partnering with SAUDIA, who are the national airline of Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, SAUDIA, as the club prepares for a warm weather training camp in Riyadh this December.

SAUDIA will be the club’s Official Tour Airline Partner when the team travels to Saudi Arabia, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal Football Club as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season.

The team will travel to and from Riyadh on board a SAUDIA chartered flight as part of the partnership, in a collaboration which will also see the airline introduce the partnership’s official digital hub; saudia-newcastleunitedfc.com – enabling fans to win exciting prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Commenting on the Partnership, the Club’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focussed on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

“Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community.

“We are delighted to partner with SAUDIA as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022/23 English Premier League Season.”

Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: “We are committed to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, and this includes partnering with global sporting giants to further evolve our landscape.

“We hope to form a cultural bridge between Saudi Arabia and the world as we believe our culture has the potential to transcend borders, whereby we inspire and connect with guests from around the world in new and meaningful ways.”

SAUDIA connects guests from more than 100 destinations around the world to Saudi Arabia via its state-of-the-art hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key terminals around Saudi Arabia.

Further information on the club’s training camp and how to watch the match live will be confirmed in due course, while nufc.co.uk, NUFC TV and the club’s official social media channels will provide supporters with exclusive content throughout the trip.’

