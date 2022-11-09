News

Newcastle United official announcement – Owners increase investment to over £450m in club

Wednesday afternoon has seen a Newcastle United official announcement.

The club’s owners revealing that they have invested a further £70.4m of equity into NUFC.

They state that this has taken the owner investment in Newcastle United past the £450m mark.

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 November 2022:

‘Additional capital to further finance investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations

The ownership group, comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has invested a further £70.4 million of equity into Newcastle United FC. This investment brings the ownership group’s investment to date to over £450 million.

The capital injection follows a wide range of investments in the club that has seen an upgrade of training facilities, improvements to St. James’ Park and recruitment of a number of senior executives to build out the commercial operations of the club, as well as investment in the playing squad.

Further investment is expected which reflects the ownership group’s long-term commitments for Newcastle United.

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, said: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.

“We need to develop the whole business, as well as the playing squad. And we need to do so while adhering to the Financial Fair Play rules. This additional investment further enables us to continue implementing the business plan.”

