News

Newcastle United official announcement – Miguel Almiron beats Erling Haaland to latest award

Miguel Almiron has picked up yet another award.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Thursday afternoon revealing the news.

Miguel Almiron named as the winner of the PFA fans Premier League player of the month for October 2022.

Newcastle United official announcement – 17 November 2022:

‘Newcastle United winger Miguel Almirón has been named PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for October.

The Magpies man was in superb form throughout the month, netting six Premier League goals as Eddie Howe’s side moved up into third place in the league heading into the break for the World Cup.

His latest gong caps a hugely productive spell for the 28-year-old, who was also won the Premier League’s EA Sports Player of the Month award and Budweiser Goal of the Month, for his stunning volley in the 4-1 win at Fulham.

He also collected the FUN88 Player of the Month award in recognition of his outstanding displays throughout October.

Almirón picked up the PFA prize after a public vote, which saw the in-form United ace see off competition from Granit Xhaka of Arsenal, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Leandro Trossard of Brighton – as well as his Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimarães, who also made the shortlist.’

