Newcastle United official announcement – Bruno Guimaraes is first NUFC player confirmed for Qatar World Cup

Bruno Guimaraes is off to Qatar.

The Brazil squad named for the 2022 World Cup finals and the Newcastle midfielder one of the 26 players selected.

No room though for Joelinton.

Full 26 man Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders:

Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders:

Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Attackers:

Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 November 2022:

‘With the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar fast approaching, international managers are finalising their squad lists for the tournament this month – with a number of Newcastle United players in contention.

Here’s our guide to when and where the Magpies’ internationals will be playing during the break from domestic action:

Bruno Guimarães

The United midfiedler, who has been in outstanding form for Eddie Howe’s side this term, has been named in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup finals – but there is no room for fellow Newcastle man Joelinton.

Brazil boss Tite watched the Magpies’ 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park last month and has opted to include Guimarães, who currently has eight international caps and one goal to his name as well as some prior tournament success – he was part of his country’s Olympic squad that won gold in 2021.

But the uncapped Joelinton, who has also starred for Howe’s third-placed team this term, misses out on a Seleção squad place.

Tite’s charges face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Thursday 24th November

Brazil vs Serbia

Lusail Stadium

Kikc-off 7pm GMT

Monday 28th November

Brazil vs Switzerland

Stadium 974

Kick-off 4pm GMT

Friday 2nd December

Cameroon vs Brazil

Lusail Stadium

Kick-off 7pm GMT

