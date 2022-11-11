News

Newcastle United now second favourites to win Carabao Cup

Newcastle United now find themselves second favourites to win the Carabao Cup and we are only at the last sixteen (fourth round) stage.

Yes, after almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley trying to get NUFC out of the cup competitions ASAP, we are actually attempting to progress in both Carabao Cup and the FA Cup when it comes around.

When outsiders talk nonsense about what is supposedly happening at Newcastle United, they haven’t got a clue, no idea that trying to win cup matches is a completely new experience for the generation who have grown up knowing only Mike Ashley in control.

Anyway, Wednesday night’s laboured win, combined with the action elsewhere, plus Thursday night’s draw, have brought us to this point…yes, the bookies making Newcastle United currently the second most likely to win the Carabao Cup!!!

Current odds on winning the Carabao Cup (odds below are the ones most generally available at the majority of bookies:

7/4 Man City

5/1 Newcastle United

6/1 Man Utd

6/1 Liverpool

12/1 Brighton

14/1 Leicester

20/1 Southampton

20/1 Wolves

40/1 Forest

50/1 Bournemouth

The prices above for the ten Premier League clubs that remain, whilst also six clubs from the lower divisions still in the Carabao Cup.

Whilst the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are already out, the draw has been kind once again to Newcastle United, another home tie, this time Bournemouth. Whilst a massive bonus sees Man City and Liverpool pitched together, so if NUFC do get to the last eight…a great chance they will be drawn against a club they will fancy their chances against.

Fourth round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 19 December 2022, after the Qatar World Cup final on Sunday 18 December.

The full Carabao Cup fourth round draw is:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton

Man Utd v Burnley

Man City v Liverpool

These are the future dates for all rounds of the League (Carabao) Cup:

Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

