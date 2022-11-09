Transfer Market

Newcastle United now in talks to buy Maximo Perrone – Report

Maximo Perrone is set to sign for Newcastle United, according to new reports from Argentina.

Argentine journalist Agustin Sileo has stated that his information is that Newcastle United are in talks to sign the young midfielder.

Sileo saying he understands that a formal bid is expected to be made by the end of this week.

Maximo Perrone currently plays for Velez Sarsfield and after coming up through the youth system at the club, the 19 year old played in 22 of the 27 league matches last season, starting eighteen and coming off the bench in another four.

The league in Argentina runs within a calendar year and the 2022 season just ended in October, clubs and payers are currently between seasons, with the 2023 one starting after the Qatar World Cup in late January.

Maximo Perrone is described as a ‘wonderfully elegant’ holding midfielder and has been tipped for the top.

Newcastle United are expected to bid at least £7m to try and land the teenager.

Former Newcastle United midfielder and Argentina international Christian Bassedas is the Sporting Director at Velez Sarsfield, having started at and played for the club based in Buenos Aires until Sir Bobby Robson bought him. Another Newcastle United link with the club is that it’s where Jonas Gutierrez started his career as well.

If he did sign for Newcastle, Maximo Perrone would be just the latest in a series of promising teenagers that the club have brought in this past year, as well as the more high profile current first team players such as Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes.

Eighteen year old Garang Kuol was the latest of those teenage signings and on Tuesday the exciting young striker was announced as part of the Australia squad going to the World Cup.

Signed at the end of September, Kuol will formally become a Newcastle player when the January 2023 transfer window opens.

Maximo Perrone will be able to do the same if everything works out, sign a deal with NUFC and then officially become a Newcastle United player once we reach 2023.

Only 53 days now until we get to that next transfer window.

