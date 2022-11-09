News

Newcastle United lead opposition as greed of ‘Big 6’ is defeated in new vote on cash share out

The Premier League ‘Big Six’ have been defeated in their latest attempt to benefit themselves, at the expense of the rest of football.

Yet another warning for us all, that they will never rest in their attempts to make themselves ever richer and more powerful, not caring what happens to all the other clubs lower down.

We saw it with the attempted power grab led by Liverpool and Man Utd, when two years ago ‘Project Big Picture’ had them attempting to bully the other Premier League clubs into handing over absolute voting power to the self-appointed elite half dozen.

When that shameful move failed, we then had the very same ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs trying to wreck English and indeed European football altogether. The disgraceful European Super League where those six same clubs were at the forefront of trying to create a new league where they wouldn’t even have to qualify.

Now in an exclusive from The Times, they have reported that according to their sources, on Tuesday the ‘Big Six’ were defeated in a Premier League vote, the voting ending up 14-6.

Yes, no prizes for guessing that the six were Man Utd, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea.

The vote revolved around a process that will end up giving clubs in the lower leagues a lot more money. Absolutely no need to guess which side of the vote the usual six suspects were on.

The vote took place so that if passed, the Premier League executive could start talks over the “New Deal for Football” which would result in about £170 million more a year being given to the EFL.

The Times report that if just one more club had voted against, then the move would have failed.

The newspaper’s sources have told them that the shameless six wanted to stop a successful vote, because they don’t want income clubs earn from European football to be taken into account, when it comes to deciding how much each Premier League club pays, when it comes to supporting the football clubs in the lower leagues.

The rest of the Premier League clubs backing the idea that income from Europe, particularly the Champions League, will be part of the equation.

Great to see Newcastle United taking a lead on this, doing the right thing, even though the vast majority of people would see them as the club amongst the fourteen with potentially most to lose.

Currently third in the Premier League and guaranteed to be at least top four as a minimum when the break for the World Cup happens, Newcastle United widely fancied to be the club who can at last break open this unhealthy domination by the ‘big six’ cartel.

Many would no doubt have expected the owners of Newcastle United to vote with the ‘big six’, in anticipation of European seasons to come.

However, NUFC confounding the critics and instead voting for those who bank the most money each season, to give a fair and higher amount to clubs lower down the leagues, with revenues from both domestic AND European football taken into account.

