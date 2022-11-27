Opinion

Newcastle United journalists now struggling because of this

Going back over the years, local Newcastle United journalists always had the informed inside source at the club.

Potential transfers, leaked internal squabbles, plus of course wild rumours with a tiny piece of possible fact.

This was true of most clubs BUT in the concentrated fervour on Tyneside, with Newcastle United journalists it was an industry in itself that suited all parties.

Players made a few bob, the Newcastle United journalists had an easy life, fans got their fix of pub talk Sunday to Friday with the limited outlets available.

If there was any real news, it was supplied through the same outlets, sometimes leaked, more often the staged press conference.

Then the internet came along and gathered pace this new millennium, with eventually Twitter in particular taking off.

Boom!

The cosy status quo was smashed, everybody had an opinion and soon a blue tick for so many.

The inside source became a mouthpiece for the former owner at Newcastle United and frankly a standing joke.

After the takeover and the initial steep learning curve of being open with the press on appointing a new manager, the new owners learned very very quickly.

Over the past year the backroom staff have been in my opinion of incredibly high calibre.

Today there is no inside source at Newcastle United, there is no leak.

We get to hear about a £62m signing when he has a pen in his hand.

Consequently, everything you read on Twitter, or via the newspapers, or see on TV, is an opinion.

You literally get the facts after the event.

We are an elite club on and off the pitch, this has happened by design.

Get used to it.

