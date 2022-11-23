Opinion

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Brian Standen:

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United?

Only people debating / questioning it, are those that are jealous.

Newcastle United is part of the Saudi Arabia 2030 vision and a country with a questionable background has to be allowed to start somewhere!

I really don’t care what antagonistic journalists think or write!

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

Gloatingly satisfied, but I feel this is just the start……

Has the ‘big six’ already become a ‘big seven’?

There is a toxic six and a big six. Toxic six is the usual suspects, big six now includes us, but are Chelsea really big? Without success their support will dwindle.

Player of the season so far (top choice and then second and third)?

For me it would have to be Bruno, he oozes class.

After that you could select many but if pinned down, Kieran Trippier and probably Miggy!

The three most improved players this season (in order)?

Obviously Miggy, Sean Longstaff is back to his pre Bruce days and of course Fab Schar.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope

Trippier

Burn

Botman

Schar

Guimaraes

Longstaff

Willock

Miggy

Wilson

Isak

Best atmosphere at a match this season?

Man City up here.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

It is an advantage as is the amount of European games other clubs will play!

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

Sensible selection and it was fully justified as we beat Chelsea, as for the shootout, it just emphasised how good Pope is.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in England at the World Cup?

-1

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

-1

Three words to describe Newcastle United now?

Exciting, solid, entertaining

Would you rather win the League Cup or finish top four and qualify for Champions League?

League cup

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

James Maddison

