Opinion

Newcastle United in pole position to break the top six

Newcastle are in a great place now to break the Premier League top six stranglehold.

One of the good things about history is it can help us predict the future.

It is not always right, modern day variables can sometimes get in the way, but history is a pretty good barometer of how certain things will turn out, and this is no better evident than in sport and particularly football.

Right now, Newcastle United are sitting pretty bloody pretty (feels good doesn’t it) in fourth. Flying high in the higher echelons of the Premier League rather than counting how many points separate us between 18th and looking at Bournemouth / Crystal Palace / Southampton’s next five fixtures and comparing them to our own.

And it’s a rather alien concept, well it certainly is to me. And as the World Cup rolls around, the questions remain about how good this season can be.

Well, that’s where history comes in.

And specifically, the 2011/12 season, when Newcastle United unexpectedly finished fifth.

Looking back at this time of year in that 2011/12 season, Newcastle United had played 10 games by the end of October (2011). NUFC had just come off the back of a 1-3 away win at Stoke and a very satisfying Ba hat-trick and a game I managed to catch.

That result had taken us up to third and 22 points (six wins, four draws and no defeats). A good start by anyone’s standards.

The 2011-12 season was a little strange to start with. Newcastle United hadn’t given any sign that they could mount any serious top four challenge but due to some good scouting, a little luck and some decent management, we’d found a team that not only had talent, but a belief that they could.

By the end of October, questions and attention had turned to just how good a season United could have.

So, what happened next?

After 14 matches and a tough run of four games (Everton, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea) that had produced four points, Newcastle United were on 26 points and then the busy festive schedule had come around.

Newcastle United in that period before and after Christmas had three league defeats, a draw and a win and sat seventh as we entered the New Year. It appeared the busy Christmas schedule had caught up with them. And the fixtures that we’d had were on the face of it, not that tricky – Norwich, Swansea, West Brom and Bolton Wanderers. Only Liverpool was a game given the form Newcastle had found themselves in, that would be classed as difficult.

However, this is where history diverges a little from our current reality.

In 2011/12, we were plucky underdogs in a Champions League race involving Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and newly minted Man City, disruptors if you will. For all our relative success in the first half of that season, we were still run by Mike Ashley and Derek Llambias.

Today, it’s less of a surprise and more of a premature arrival of the Premier League’s coming force.

As January comes around, the question of sticking or twisting in the transfer market will be asked inside the corridors of St James’ Park, to either reinforce our position with new faces in places we may need it or wait until Summer. Back in 2011/12, Ashley actually surprised us by finally allowing a decent chunk of the Andy Carroll money to be spent on a striker (Demba Ba had been a free) and Papiss Cisse arrived in the February.

History diverges a little further this time as we take a break from the normal season for the World Cup in November and December, a clear disruption which squeezes the fixture schedule even further. Of course, for most of the Newcastle first team, they’ll be resting plenty in that time and the impact will be minimal compared to Man City, Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal, with a good majority of their first team travelling to Qatar.

In 2011/12, Newcastle’s real run to fifth was solidified by a good run from January through to the first match in May, a run of 17 PL matches that included 11 wins, two draws and only four defeats.

It also helped that we had exited the FA Cup at the fourth round stage, although our current hierarchy have a much different opinion to Mike Ashley and a deep cup run would be welcomed, rather than treated as an inconvenience.

With no European fixtures back in the the first four months of 2012, Newcastle United hit their groove, at the perfect time.

If Newcastle are going to push forward this season, they’ll need to make sure the World Cup break and slew of fixtures that follow don’t affect the confidence, and rotation doesn’t interrupt the rhythm.

However, our squad depth is better compared to that 2011/12 season. Plus we have a manager whose relentless pursuit of perfection on the training ground has meant countless players have improved and they’ll keep improving.

Whilst the signings made so far by Eddie Howe, suggest that if a budget is made available in January, it will be utilised correctly.

So, history in this instance does tell us that Newcastle United are in prime position to maintain this run and break the top six, but as ever, football moves quickly, let’s just hope Newcastle keep pace.

(You can follow the author on Twitter @richmyself)

