Newcastle United get Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup Third Round Draw
The FA Cup Third Round has taken place on Monday night.
Newcastle were ball number 27 and are away to Sheffield Wednesday.
Fingers crossed we make it into the fourth round draw…
The FA Cup third round matches will be played on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023.
Official FA Cup third round draw announcement from The FA:
The Emirates FA Cup third round proper draw will take place on Monday 28 November, with clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship joining the 2022-23 competition at this stage.
There are second round proper ties taking place on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November, with clubs vying for a spot in the draw and a chance to take on one of English football’s elite level teams.
And all eyes will be on the draw when it’s made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
Ahead of Monday’s draw, you can see all of the clubs involved and their ball number below (ED: Updated below after second round results this weekend).
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion
63. Walsall
64. Derby County
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]