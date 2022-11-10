News

Newcastle United get Bournemouth – Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Newcastle United have featured in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

The fourth round draw made after the third round matches had been completed.

Man Utd having won 4-2 against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, in a game shown live by Sky Sports.

A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw featured six clubs from the lower divisions, with two Championship clubs, three from League One and Gillingham from League Two.

Newcastle United were ball number 12 and have drawn Bournemouth at home in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

Fourth round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 19 December 2022, after the Qatar World Cup final on Sunday 18 December.

The full Carabao Cup fourth round draw is:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton

Man Utd v Burnley

Man City v Liverpool

Not a bad draw at all, Newcastle United at home to Eddie Howe’s old team, whilst Man City v Liverpool guarantees one of them going the distance.

These are the future dates for all rounds of the League (Carabao) Cup:

Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

