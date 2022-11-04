News

Newcastle United friendly announced at St James’ Park during World Cup in December

A Newcastle United friendly has been announced at St James’ Park during the World Cup break.

Saturday 17 December will see United take on La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

This is the second World Cup break Newcastle United friendly announced, as during a warm weather trip to Saudi Arabia, NUFC will face Al Hilal on 8 December.

Newcastle United friendly announcement – 4 November 2022:

Newcastle United will host Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in a friendly fixture at St. James’ Park this December as the Premier League schedule pauses for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Magpies will entertain the La Liga outfit at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 17th December, with tickets priced at £20 for adults and £10 for concessions. Tickets will go on sale to all supporters online at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am GMT on Friday, 4th November.

The match will form a key part of Eddie Howe’s preparations for the resumption of the domestic season following a five-and-a-half-week break in club fixtures to accommodate a winter World Cup.

United’s enforced break will begin following a home clash with Chelsea on Saturday, 12th November, and will end with either a Carabao Cup clash during the week commencing Monday, 19th December or a Premier League trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

While several first team players could be representing their respective countries in Qatar, those not on international duty will be embarking on a mini pre-season to retain their fitness levels.

The Magpies have already announced a friendly fixture against Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal in Riyadh on 8th December as part of a warm-weather training camp, and the match with Rayo Vallecano will provide fans on Tyneside with an ideal chance to watch the team in action before the Premier League returns.

Rayo, who have former United defender Florian Lejeune in their ranks on loan from Alaves, are currently 8th in La Liga, having achieved a 12th-place finish last season.

PREMIUM SEATING

Premium seating is available this match from £60+VAT per person and includes a food offer and Directors Box seat.

Premium seating can be booked online from 10am on Thursday, 10th November at visit book.nufc.co.uk.

