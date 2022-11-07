Opinion

Newcastle United fans – Be careful what you wish for…

Unbridled joy for Newcastle United fans following yet another 4-1 away win, this time at Southampton.

This after a week of devouring every morsel of mainstream and social media output about the Villa result.

About the club’s turnaround; Sir Eddie’s first year in charge; Messi Almiron’s metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly; how many Toon players will make the World Cup squads of England and Brazil (could Big Dan and Joey possibly make it?).

Newcastle United fans constantly looking at the league table with an extremely tranquil and content (some might say smug) expression; hours spent discovering, watching, liking and subscribing to numerous YouTube channels that you hadn’t previously been aware of (Hello Adam, Matty, Roobenstein et al); checking The Mag and every other site for new content on an almost hourly basis.

Rewatching MoTD time and time again; generally walking around and talking to fellow Mag-pals with a hazy glow of pride, satisfaction and happiness; and having the TV and radio permanently tuned to Sky Sports News and Talksport hoping to hear a new snippet of Toon gossip – and…..let’s just look at the league table again!!

Sorry for you youngsters out there who weren’t around for the Kevin Keegan days but this is very much reminiscent of those halcyon days – notwithstanding unlimited funding and a far superior defence.

Bear in mind that, although we won nothing, the sheer euphoria of following the Toon at that time was unsurpassed – until now!!

So. Why “be careful what you wish for” when it comes to Newcastle United fans?

My first full season was the 1963/4 promotion season (Marshall, Craig, Clarke, Anderson, McGrath, Iley, Hockey, Hilley, McGarry, Penman, Suddick – I can still reel them off 60 years later!) when the equivalent activity to that outlined above was buying the Football Pink and, after a win, every single Sunday paper the following morning.

Needless to say, with the exception of the ’69 Fairs Cup – which we only qualified for after finishing 10th in the league by virtue of the one-city-one-club rule! – we’ve won absolutely nothing.

Oh! There have been good times along the way – the ’74 and ’76 Cup runs, finishing 5th under Gordon Lee with the team of robots that he had assembled after vandalising Joe Harvey’s beautiful side, including selling McDermott and Supermac; the Keegan playing era, Beardsley, Waddle et al; the Magpie Group’s takeover from FCB thinkalike, Gordon McKeag; signing Shearer; Champions League away days; etc. etc. etc.

Trust me! This is different. The talent, ambition and resources now at the club, combined with the fan passion which has always been there, is a first in my lifetime.

It’s unimaginable, the monster which has been stirred into life.

So why “be careful what you wish for”?

One of my best friends moved to Boston, USA, more than 30 years ago at which time the local baseball and NFL franchises had either never, or not for many decades, won anything.

Now, they are perennial winners and their fans, like those of the likes of Real Madrid, the Mancs, the Scousers, the Glasgow Jocks etc. EXPECT to win and are angry when they don’t.

It’s IMPOSSIBLE for any of their fans to feel as euphoric as I feel now! And that’s before winning ANYTHING.

After a lifetime of bitter disappointments, I am absolutely certain that we will now go on to dominate the football World. It’s just a matter of time. But, when it happens, and when we’ve finally won a trophy with all the resultant ecstasy, it will be impossible to experience the sheer joy which we are currently experiencing.

Oh, it will be good! But not as good as how I feel right now.

Be careful what you wish for!

HTL

